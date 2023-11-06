Dua Lipa strikes incredible pose in her underwear and red-hot tights as she asks fans to keep their 'eyes peeled'

Dua Lipa's comeback is already in the works, as the Albanian-English singer gears up for her third major album era, which is set to kick off later this week.

After scrubbing her Instagram clean last month and returning with a brand new deep red hair do, the 28-year-old pop star is giving fans another glimpse into the prep for presumed upcoming single "Houdini."

She took to her Instagram with more photos and videos from her promotional shoot for the single, in which she sports her fiery new locks with a striped graphic vest.

Dua Lipa teases fans with vampy new look

In one of the photos, she posed for the camera lying down, with her leg easily pulled up to her side, showing off more of her look, comprising a pair of red semi-sheer tights, white heels, and white underwear.

She delighted fans by announcing that in time for the single's release on November 9, she would be hosting fan events in select cities around the world, specifically London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.

Dua wrote: "I'm putting on three surprise launch events for Houdini in London, Los Angeles and Tokyo. The first one's going to be in my hometown, London, this Thursday!!!

"I'm going to be inviting down some of my fans from the UK and around Europe, so keep your eyes peeled."

Fans were ecstatic, leaving responses like: "WAITING TO BE CALLED TO DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!!!" and: "MOTHER IS COMING WE ARE SEATED," plus Jonathan Van Ness gushed: "C'mon flexible queen."

The third record, the parent album to "Houdini," will act as the follow-up to 2020's hugely successful Future Nostalgia, which was deemed the definitive "quarantine album" thanks to its many upbeat bangers that reintroduced the sounds of disco and house to mainstream pop music, despite the shaky lead-up to its release after it had been leaked weeks in advance.

The record still spawned many global hits, specifically the top tens "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating" (the latter of which was named the number one charting song of 2021 in the United States, despite never reaching number one), plus fan favorites like "Physical" and "Break My Heart."

The album also received critical acclaim and won the Brit Award for British Album of the Year and the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, and became her second album to receive over 10 billion streams on Spotify, the only female artist to do so.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, it was revealed that the third album will arrive next year, following on the success of her song for the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance the Night Away," which was also a worldwide top ten hit.

Dua deemed the process of making the album "insular and exciting," adding that even if "you have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it's out, so there's this nervous feeling."

