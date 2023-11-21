Willow Smith commands attention with edgy appearance as she attends star-studded party

Willow Smith is always experimenting with her style and isn't afraid to change up her appearance.

And on Sunday night, the singer was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the Billboard Awards after-party.

For the occasion, Willow pulled out all the stops, dressed in a dramatic all-black outfit complete with oversized shades, which she wore inside the venue.

She wore her hair in braided cornrows and completed her ensemble with a pair of Converses. After sharing pictures of her look on social media, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "So stylish!" while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third added: "Wow!"

Other famous faces at the after-party included Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker and stepson of Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Coco Jones.

The big winners of the night were Taylor Swift, who took home 10 of the 20 awards she had been nominated for, as well as SZA and Wallen. Mariah Carey delighted the crowds as she delivered her first All I Want for Christmas performance while dances on ice skates joined her on stage.

Drake, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Zach Bryan also all took home multiple awards during the evening.

© Claudio Lavenia Willow Smith often experiments with her appearance

It's been an exciting month for Willow, who released a new single at the beginning of November, Alone, which came out days after her 23rd birthday.

The young star has not only been focusing on her music, but her family too. Her mom Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines of late following the release of her memoir, Worthy.

© Instagram Willow with her famous family including dad Will Smith and mom Jada Pinkett Smith

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and husband Will Smith were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

© Antoine Flament Willow Smith and her brother Jaden Smith

Jada previously revealed that her daughter in particular had been incredibly supportive of her memoir. The proud mom opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, telling InStyle: "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that.

She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

