Jane McDonald dazzles in figure-hugging power suit following major announcement

Jane McDonald delighted her fans earlier in the week when the presenter revealed she had been nominated for a TV Times award, and she further added to their joy with a series of photos.

The former Loose Women star is a talented singer and has toured the nation on numerous occasions and for her latest photo she shared a selection of snaps from her last tour, which tied in with her latest album, Let the Light In. Jane looked fabulous in all of her stunning photos, but our favourite outfit was her waist-cinched power suit.

The beautiful two-piece was embellished with enough crystals to make Strictly outfits look modest, while also showing off Jane's impressive weight loss, which saw her lose four stone.

Another dazzling look saw her stun in a black sequin dress which further highlighted her physique, as well as an elegant white ballgown for the final number, which saw her projecting her voice to the back of the theatre.

Jane shared some of her tour memories

Recalling the highlights, Jane mused: "Flashback to being on tour..." and her message instantly sent fans into overdrive as they hoped this meant a new one would be announced.

One penned: "We are on tenterhooks waiting for your 2024 tour to be announced. My heart races just thinking about it. It's going to be magical to have you back," while a second said: "Is this [a] teaser [for] Jane McDonald for next year? Come on spill the beans."

© Getty We'd be so excited if Jane went back on tour!

A third commented: "We saw you in 2000 in Bournemouth when we were on honeymoon! Hoping to get tickets again for this tour! We love you!" while a fourth wrote: "Oh Jane - you going back on tour means the world to me. Your tours are incomparable. Magical. So exciting," and a fifth said: "You're an absolute iconic legend."

Jane will soon be gracing a red carpet following her nomination as Favourite Television Presenter at the TV Times Awards, and she couldn't help but share her joy earlier in the week.

© Instagram The star's travel shows have seen her nominated for an award

She enthused: "I'm so excited to have been nominated for a TV Times award - in the category of TV Presenter for 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan'! You can vote for me at Futureevents.uk/tvtimes."

One of her followers commented: "You deserve this award and we will all do everything we can to ensure you get it," while a second added: "Truly deserved, it was absolutely joyous!" and a third said: "We're all voting for you Jane, it would be well deserved."

© Instagram We're wishing Jane the best of luck!

A fourth penned: "Will vote 100% I am watching all your programs and lost in Japan is so good. Good luck Jane," and a fifth wrote: "@thejanemcdonald love your programmes you deserve the award."

