Jane McDonald looks radiant following hair transformation - fans react

Jane McDonald is back in the UK at the moment having filmed a series of travel programmes abroad, and she's just enjoyed a pampering treat after all that hard work.

She took to Instagram on Sunday, where she shared a photo of herself with author Milly Johnson beaming at the camera and revealed that she had just had her hair re-styled.

Her brunette locks had been snipped and styled into gorgeous bouncy loose waves and the presenter and singer looked glowing as she smiled for the snapshot.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

Jane also shared a picture of her delicious dinner, captioning the images: "Thank you to @davidcharles_photography for my haircut and delicious paella. Great to meet @themillyjohnson, Let's do it again soon!"

Her fans were quick to show their approval of the post, with one writing: "Oh how fab!! I'm currently reading one of Milly's books." Others complimented the star following her subtle yet flattering hair makeover, with one commenting: "You look stunning Jane," and other comments including: "Beautiful ladies," and: "Looking beautiful Jane [red heart emoji]".

© Instagram Jane's locks were perfectly coiffed

The 60-year-old has been enjoying life lately, and had something huge to celebrate a few days ago, when the former Loose Women panellist revealed that she had been nominated for Favourite Presenter in the TV Times Awards 2023.

She shared the announcement as she implored her loyal fanbase to vote for her. She enthused: "I'm so excited to have been nominated for a TV Times award - in the category of TV Presenter for 'Jane McDonald: Lost in Japan'! You can vote for me at Futureevents.uk/tvtimes."

© Instagram Jane has been travelling the globe

One of her followers commented: "You deserve this award and we will all do everything we can to ensure you get it," while a second added: "Truly deserved, it was absolutely joyous!" and a third said: "We're all voting for you Jane, it would be well deserved."

A fourth penned: "Will vote 100% I am watching all your programs and Lost in Japan is so good. Good luck Jane," and a fifth wrote: "@thejanemcdonald love your programmes you deserve the award."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star was a Loose Women fan favourite

Alongside her popular shows, Jane is also known for her killer sense of fashion, and while we can't wait to see what she wears for the ceremony, the 60-year-old showed off another unmissable outfit.

Hours after sharing the news, Jane was posing with The Chase's Jenny Ryan and Heart Breakfast Scotland presenter Des Clarke, and the presenter looked luscious in a black dress with the funkiest pattern.

© Instagram Jane explored Japan in her latest series

The figure-hugging item showed off her svelte figure and her brown locks stretched down her shoulders as she flashed a huge smile alongside her companions, although she wouldn't elaborate on the meeting, piquing the interest of followers.

PHOTOS: Jane McDonald has fans all saying the same thing in gorgeous short shorts

RELATED: Jane McDonald looks almost unrecognisable in shocking new update - and fans are obsessed

One questioned: "Hey, what's all this?? Is this something new to look forward to? My heart is racing," and a second shared: "You look stunning Jane! Look forward to seeing what you're doing next!" A third was in love with Jane's outfit as they added: "Aw you look absolutely gorgeous, Jane! Can't wait to find out what this is all about! I love your outfit by the way."