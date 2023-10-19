Jane McDonald sparks huge fan response in daring curve-hugging outfit

Jane McDonald has travelled the width and breadth of the world from Japan to the Caribbean, but it's always her home county of Yorkshire that will hold a special place in her heart.

On Thursday, the Lost in Japan presenter shared a collection of images of herself performing in Yorkshire in the most devillish red-hot outfit. The curve-hugging frock highlighted her svelte figure with the sequins dazzling fans underneath the lights. As ever, this wasn't her only scene-stealing look as Jane shared two other show-stoppers.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

One was an elegant fairytale style blue gown that certainly made her the belle of the ball, while another figure-hugging look was made up of a daring jumpsuit with plenty of gold detailling.

In her caption, the star said: "On stage in my home county - can anyone guess the theatre? I love performing in Yorkshire, mainly because its great to be able to pop home for a decent cuppa!"

Jane's stunning outfit suited her perfectly

Many fans were quick to guess the The Grand Theatre & Opera House in Leeds, but many more raved about her stylish looks and impressive onstage presence. One complimented: "Fabulous Jane, I wish I had a fraction of your confidence. The world would be a much nicer place if everyone in it was like you."

A second penned: "I remember you having the very different tea and cuppas during your Japan tours. Still the best show this year. Please tour soon Jane. Your voice is just too good to not be in use on stage," while a third added: "Definitely Leeds Grand!! I'm impatiently waiting for the next tour be announced!!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The presenter is a fan favourite

Last week, the 60-year-old was the dictionary definiton of glamorous as she donned an elegant sapphire-blue gown that was cinched in at the waist while reliving some of her highlights from her previous nationwide tour. The gorgeous outfit came with a feathered cape alongside a dazzling diamond necklace and matching set of earrings.

Jane shared three other photos from the album and she looked just as extraordinary in all of them. In one photo, she rocked the sultry red dress seen in her latest photos, while a third saw her in a figure-hugging silver gown as she waved at her adoring fans.

© Instagram The presenter recently presented a new series from Japan

The final look was just as incredible, as the former Loose Women star rocked a black trouser-suit alongside a matching blazer, being joined by a pair of backing dancers in feathered black mini dresses as they posed with their arms on their hips.

In her caption, Jane teased: "Can't believe it's been over a year since my last tour - I had an absolutely amazing time!" and fans were quick to voice their hopes that the star was hinting towards another one.

© Instagram Jane is known for her stunning outfits

One enthused: "Don't be shy, do it again!" while a second penned: "Jane - your concerts are the best and I've seen lots. Nothing beats the power of your voice, your humour & love of your fans. Can't wait to see you again."

SEE: Jane McDonald dazzles in figure-hugging power suit following major announcement

RELATED: Jane McDonald inundated with support as she shares major announcement

A third added: "Ditto it was so wonderful for me too looking forward to seeing you soon in concert," while a fourth was bedazzled by her outfit, saying: "That dress is amazing," alongside a heart emoji.