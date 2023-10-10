Jane McDonald looks so glamorous in her most show-stopping look to date

We are huge fans of Jane McDonald's magical sense of style over here at HELLO! and the Lost in Japan presenter has blown fans away once again with a show-stopping look fit for the history books.

The 60-year-old was the dictionary definiton of glamorous as she donned an elegant sapphire-blue gown that was cinched in at the waist while reliving some of her highlights from her previous nationwide tour. The gorgeous outfit came with a feathered cape alongside a dazzling diamond necklace and matching set of earrings that wouldn't have looked out of place on Princess Kate.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

Jane shared three other photos from the album and she looked just as extraordinary in all of them. In one photo, she rocked a sultry red dress, while a third saw her in a figure-hugging silver gown as she waved at her adoring fans.

The final look was just as incredible, as the former Loose Women star rocked a black trouser-suit alongside a matching blazer, being joined by a pair of backing dancers in feathered black mini dresses as they posed with their arms on their hips.

Jane resembled a fairy godmother

In her caption, Jane teased: "Can't believe it's been over a year since my last tour - I had an absolutely amazing time!" and fans were quick to voice their hopes that the star was hinting towards another one.

One enthused: "Don't be shy, do it again!" while a second penned: "Jane - your concerts are the best and I've seen lots. Nothing beats the power of your voice, your humour & love of your fans. Can't wait to see you again."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane always looks fab!

A third added: "Ditto it was so wonderful for me too looking forward to seeing you soon in concert," while a fourth was bedazzled by her outfit, saying: "That dress is amazing," alongside a heart emoji.

Jane is very reminiscent at the moment on her tours and last week she wowed in a beautiful two-piece that was embellished with enough crystals to make Strictly outfits look modest, while also showing off Jane's impressive weight loss, which saw her lose four stone.

© Instagram The popular travel presenter is currently up for an award

Another dazzling look saw her stun in a black sequin dress which further highlighted her physique, as well as an elegant white ballgown for the final number, which saw her projecting her voice to the back of the theatre.

Recalling the highlights, Jane mused: "Flashback to being on tour..." and her message instantly sent fans into overdrive as they hoped this meant a new one would be announced.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock We can't wait for Jane's next move

One penned: "We are on tenterhooks waiting for your 2024 tour to be announced. My heart races just thinking about it. It's going to be magical to have you back," while a second said: "Is this [a] teaser [for] Jane McDonald for next year? Come on spill the beans."

READ: Jane McDonald supported by fans following heartbreaking loss

WOW: Jane McDonald looks almost unrecognisable in shocking new update - and fans are obsessed

A third commented: "We saw you in 2000 in Bournemouth when we were on honeymoon! Hoping to get tickets again for this tour! We love you!" while a fourth wrote: "Oh Jane - you going back on tour means the world to me. Your tours are incomparable. Magical. So exciting," and a fifth said: "You're an absolute iconic legend."