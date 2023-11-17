Dua Lipa is a scarlet mermaid in skintight satin dress after hair transformation

We can't get enough of Dua Lipa's hair since she transformed it into an ultra-trendy cherry cola shade. Now she has elevated her look to the next level by attending a star-studded Los Angeles event wearing a dress in the same hue.

The 'Dance The Night' singer, 28, arrived at the Variety Power of Women event last night wearing a scarlet dress to die for. Dua's satin dress featured a corseted bodice with a square neckline and a bow tie around the bust. The fabric went into a cowl cut around the waist where it fell into a form-fitting straight skirt down to the ground.

WATCH: Dua Lipa teases fans with vampy new look

© Getty Dua Lipa attended the 2023 Variety Power Of Women

Dua amplified the vampy appeal of the dark red gown. She held a Vivienne Westwood clutch in a black crocodile textured leather. A pair of black patent heels peeked out from beneath the trailing dress.

© Getty Dua Lipa rocked the matching red look

Her fabulous scarlet locks were styled in loose beachy waves with a middle part and in true Dua style, she wore a natural makeup look with fluttery lashes and a nude lip with a hint of gloss.

© Getty Dua went for a natural makeup look

Duo was seen alongside her Barbie co-star Margot Robbie who also looked dreamy. The actress, 33, was seen in a chocolate brown corseted dress with a matching matte lip in the same tone.

© Getty Dua was seen with Barbie co-star Margot Robbie

The 'One Kiss' singer is not afraid to make a statement when it comes to her sartorial choices. Dua took to Instagram to tease her fans with a glimpse into the prep for her new single 'Houdini.' Her 88.5 million Instagram followers were treated to a new look from Dua and it seems red is her colour. The songwriting sensation wore a white tank top with a red, blue, and brown print with white underwear and sheer red tights with a pair of white stilettos to create a look fresh from an 80s workout video.

© Instagram Dua Lipa strikes a pose during the promotional photoshoot for her new single

The singer has also stunned in off-duty looks of late. The Barbie star took to Instagram to share photos from her summer holiday. Due showcased her incredible figure in a check triangle bikini top with a pink linen skirt and flowing cropped white shirt with bell sleeves.

During the trip the six-time BRIT Award winner celebrated a personal milestone – her 28th birthday. Dua captioned her post: "Raving into my 28th year [purple alien emoji] ~thank you for the birthday wishes~". Her fans were quick to wish her well on her big day.

© Instagram Dua showcased her abs in micro bikini

One user wrote: "She is an ICON," while another commented: "Happy happy birthday to you angel," followed by a red balloon emoji. One comment even nodded to her Hollywood movie debut saying: "This Barbie is a BIRTHDAY GIRL!".

Dua has also shown off how to rock red in a casual way in outfits we should all be taking notes from as red is the colour of the season. The 'Levitating' singer rocked a red cropped sweatshirt with distressed straight-leg jeans and a pair of gold pointed-toe heels when she arrived at the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles earlier this month.

© Getty Dua rocked a red sweatshirt to the SiriusXM studios

We also can't forget Dua's red vinyl trouser moment. The 'New Rules' sensation paired the showstopping red croc print bottoms with a white tank top with vertical stripes made from diamantés when she was seen leaving the Chiltern Firehouse hotel in London. She added an extra layer of warmth in the form of a taupe midi wool coat.

© Getty Dua rocked red vinyl trousers

DISCOVER: Dua Lipa is glowing donning see-through red dress in jaw-dropping seaside photos

Finishing touches were added in the form of a pair of white pointed-toe stilettos and a super trendy high-shine silver mini shoulder bag. The 'Don't Start Now' singer wore her cherry cola-coloured hair in a high ponytail and added a pair of silver chunky hoop earrings.