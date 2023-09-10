Cheryl wows in figure-hugging gown at surprise wedding appearance

Cheryl is rarely in the public eye these days, so fans were delighted to see a photo of the singer reunited with other members of Girls Aloud at a wedding this weekend.

PR to the stars Simon Jones married his longtime boyfriend in London on Saturday and Cheryl was in attendance along with Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts. It was a bittersweet reunion for the girls, whose fifth member Sarah Harding tragically died of breast cancer in September 2021.

In a picture shared on Instagram by Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian, Cheryl looked incredible in a fitted floor-length gown adorned with a printed jacquard design and a statement cape-style cut.

Cheryl attends Simon Jones' wedding with Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Arthur Gourounlian

The brunette beauty completed the look with a sparkling clutch bag and her hair styled in an elegant up-do showing off her hoop earrings. She added a smokey eye and a slick of deep nude lipstick.

Close friend Nicola matched in a satin sage green slip dress, while Kimberley wore a rose printed white maxi dress and Nadine donned a white button-down dress with a tan waist belt.

Arthur looked dapper posing with the former girl band, wearing a black suit embellished with a lightning bolt. He captioned the post: "And just like that… Reunited. Celebrating Simon & Rich".

Simon has also worked with the likes of Ant and Dec, Raye and Little Mix, and Perrie Edwards was one of the stars to perform at the wedding along with Myleene Klass.

Perrie shared several snaps of the evening on her Instagram Stories, including a video reposted from Myleene of the pair hugging. She added the caption: "Why are we so cute?! Honestly I love you so much @myleeneklass, you are just so phenomenal in every way".

Perrie Edwards and Myleene Klass shared a touching moment on Instagram Stories

This is the first time we’ve seen Cheryl since her 40th in June, when she shared a rare video with her friends and family celebrating the milestone birthday at the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk.

The mum-of-one even gave us a glimpse of her six-year-old son Bear, who she shares with former One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The video was a highlights reel of the trip to the countryside where they enjoyed wild swimming, country walks, archery and eating al fresco by an open fire.

© Instagram Cheryl celebrated her 40th birthday in Suffolk recently

Bear can be seen joining in on the fun, with one snippet showing the little one wearing a suit as he toasted some marshmallows, while another saw him jumping excitedly towards his grandmother, Cheryl's mum Joan, as he went in for a hug. So cute.