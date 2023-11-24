Maya Jama's head-to-toe PVC outfit has fans in a tailspin

Whether she's dressed up to present Love Island or relaxing in her comfies, Maya Jama always looks incredible, but the 29-year-old looked better than ever on Thursday night when she donned a Halle Berry-inspired catsuit.

Attending the Vogue Forces for Change celebration in Mayfair, the former Vogue cover star pulled out all the stops, rocking head-to-toe PVC with a plunging neckline and cinched-in waist, making the most of her incredible figure.

Maya wore her impressive mane in bouncy waves that sat around her shoulders, adding dramatic cat-flick eyeliner to her feline look.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Maya Jama looked amazing in head-to-toe PVC

The presenter's fans were bowled over by her outfit, flooding social media with praise for her ever-inspiring style. "This woman is fire!" one fan wrote, while another added: "Perfection."

Maya's boyfriend Stormzy was obviously keen on her look too, spotted proudly snapping photos of the presenter on the red carpet.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Stormzy snaps photos of his girlfriend, Maya

Thursday's outfit isn't the first time Maya has been inspired by a character played by Halle Berry. Never one to shy away from an all-in-one outfit, Halloween 2023 saw Maya dress up as Halle's X-Men character, Storm.

For the spooky occasion, Maya wore a jumpsuit that unzipped to her navel, once again wowing fans.

"10/10 as perrrrr," one fan wrote, with another adding: "Epic as always."

Incredible outfits aside, it's been a busy week for Maya, whose dreams came true when she shared that she will be hosting The Fashion Awards in 2023, an event she said last year that she'd love to be at the helm of one year in the future.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Maya Jama's hair looked fabulous for the occasion

Her appointment as host of the awards is a testament to Maya's fashion credentials, with the TV host often leading the way when it comes to trendsetting.

Just last week, Maya rocked the 'no trousers' trend, which saw her don knee-high boots, sheer tights and a blazer – and no trousers, as the name suggests.

© Dave Benett Maya Jama tried out the 'no trousers' trend

Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner have also embraced the trend of eschewing clothes on their lower halves, after the style ruled the runway during the autumn/winter 2023 fashion shows held in February 2023.

While it's not a look for the faint-hearted, Maya obviously pulled it off effortlessly, adding dark sunglasses and an ultra-sleek ponytail to the look.

We can't wait to see what the style icon wears to host the Fashion Awards – one thing's for sure, she'll look showstopping!

