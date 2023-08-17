Maya Jama sizzles in mermaid bralette in sun-soaked photos

Maya Jama is enjoying a sun-soaked birthday getaway in Ibiza, and she's wasting no time showcasing her summer wardrobe.

The Glow Up host, 29, put a glamorous twist on Ariel from the Disney movie The Little Mermaid with her latest outfit, which featured a jewelled mermaid-style bralette made up of pastel pink shells and blue and green gems that fell in waterfall droplets down her toned abs.

© Instagram Maya looked incredible in her mermaid-inspired outfit in Ibiza

A low waist sage green skirt with a fitted cut finished off her ensemble, while Maya wore her long brunette hair in soft beach waves that fell to her hips and added minimal makeup that highlighted her natural beauty.

"Been on cloud 9," Maya captioned the rooftop photos, which saw hundreds of fans all take note of her stunning outfit. "Mermaid vibezzzz," wrote one, and another similarly remarked: "Scrolling cuddling my toddler who legit just said 'WOW mummy a mermaid!'" A third added: "That top I can’t."

The Swedish-Somalian star jetted to the Balearic island to kick off her birthday month after wrapping up Love Island. She has shared glimpses of her accommodation, which appears to be a private villa with a crystal-clear infinity pool set amongst an idyllic landscape.

The modern kitchen was the setting for Maya's birthday photos, which saw her family and friends present her with a cake topped with sparklers and champagne on ice.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in bikini as she celebrates birthday in Ibiza

Looking beautiful as always, Maya rocked a sunshine yellow scalloped bikini by Neena Swim featuring high-rise bottoms and a flattering balcony bralette. Maya teased her mermaid tresses into a casual half-up style and added oversized black sunglasses.

© Instagram Maya celebrated her birthday in Ibiza

"The best birthday morning," she captioned the post. "Woke up 29 fine and gratefullllllllll. Love you all so much! The last year was incredible & here’s to an even better one loading."

© Instagram The Glow Up star showed off her private pool

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ regularly causes a stir with her fashion choices, with several fans going wild over her summery ensembles that showcased her gym-honed figure on Love Island. Opening up about her workout secrets during an interview with Women's Health, Maya described herself as "very much a beginner" in the gym but said she tries to work out three to four days a week as part of a healthy lifestyle.

"I'm actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I'm on my own, I'll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout," she explained.

