Michelle Keegan shows off sculpted waistline in ab-baring crop top and daring jeans

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless no matter the occasion, but on Saturday, the actress really nailed it as she posed up a storm in a daring winter outfit.

In a mirror selfie shared to Instagram Stories, Michelle, 36, resembled a bodacious bombshell in a pair of low-slung, baggy jeans and a cropped sweater in a cosy grey hue.

© Instagram The actress showed off her incredible physique

She teamed her It-girl get-up with some dove grey Nike trainers and a sleek, black manicure. Perfection!

Posing in the salon, Michelle gave centre stage to her sculpted abs which were clearly visible above her dreamy denim jeans.

© Instagram Michelle's hair always looks flawless

The star also highlighted her gorgeous, glossy brunette locks which were newly transformed with the help of her trusted hairstylist, Calum Tierney. Switching up her look ever so slightly, Michelle rocked bouncy waves with wisps of caramel running through the front sections.

As for makeup, the Our Girl actress made a strong case for feline eyes as she showed off her elongated eyeliner which did well to accentuate her doe eyes. Michelle teamed her statement eye look with defined brows, honeyed bronzer and a nude lip for a fuss-free yet glamorous beauty blend.

Captioning the image, the 36-year-old simply penned: "New do, it's been a while @calumtierney @terencepaulhairdressing."

© Instagram The star usually opts for glam waves

Elsewhere, Michelle's talented hairstylist uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of the star's trip to the hair salon. Calum, who counts Catherine Tyldesley and Katie McGlynn amongst his roster of famous faces, shared a hilarious video of himself spritzing Michelle with copious amounts of water until she was "drenched" by the end.

Alongside the clip, Calum penned: "'Seeing how long I could spray water for before she notices' Bringing back this classic [laughing face emoji] Drenching @michkeegan.

"Wish this clip was longer but Michelle was drenched at the end."

Michelle's fans and friends went wild for the TV star's new look. Racing to the comments section, one follower gushed: "Michelle's last reel was [heart-eye emoji] what colours were used?! as I saw it was all her own hair too," while a second noted: "This is too funny."

The brunette beauty's glamorous appearance comes after she transformed her luxury mega mansion into a megawatt winter wonderland complete with glowing white lights, festive garlands and reindeer sculptures. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gives her mansion a festive makeover

Sharing a glimpse inside their epic yuletide home makeover, Mark and Michelle shared a joint video alongside the caption: "Tis the season [Santa and Christmas tree emoji]. They've done it again @4.seasonevents came at the weekend whilst we weren't in and created Christmas magic. The inside and tree to follow."

© Shutterstock The loved-up couple wed in 2015

Awestruck fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Your house is actually unreal," while another chimed in: "Beautiful, it looks like the Home Alone House, only better."

Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot in 2015, purchased the existing property for £1.3 million. They were then granted permission by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a brand-new mansion teeming with luxury components.