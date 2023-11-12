Michelle Keegan highlights gorgeous curves in skin-tight corset dress

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless, and her latest sartorial display is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram Stories at the weekend, the actress, 36, uploaded a glamorous mirror selfie which showed her posing up a storm in a skintight, cream faux leather maxi dress.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

The Our Girl star looked phenomenal in her curve-hugging garment which featured a strapless corset top, a pencil skirt and a cinched-in waistline. Oozing elegance, the brunette beauty elevated her glam get-up with a pair of matching pointed white heels and a slinky silver bracelet.

She wore her glossy, chocolate tresses down loose in gentle waves and finished off her spellbinding evening look with a touch of natural-looking makeup. Stunning!

© Instagram Michelle looked sublime in her faux leather garment

How does Michelle maintain her flawless physique? The actress is said to be a huge fan of celebrity-favourite studio, F45, which incorporates gruelling sets and challenging weight training.

Of her exercise regime, the Brassic star once said: "I only set myself a target to spend 45 minutes in the gym and then I'm done... I think it's important to do everything in moderation. Set yourself a realistic goal so that you have something to work towards."

"If I really, really don't want to go to the gym – I don't go," she said. "I just don't punish myself, it's not my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't."

© Instagram The actress enjoys evening gym sessions

"I think the more you go, the more you guilt trip yourself because you feel like it's part of your routine. If I can go four or five times a week, great. If I can only go twice – or once – at least I've been."

When she's not busy carving out a career in the world of fashion, Michelle relishes spending quality time with her husband, Mark Wright.

© Instagram Michelle incorporates cycling into her fitness regime

The smitten couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have been extremely busy over the past year creating their dream home in the Essex countryside.

After purchasing an existing property for £1.3 million, Mark and Michelle were granted permission by Epping Council in July 2020 to build a glittering mega mansion – and it's the epitome of luxury.

© Getty Images Michelle and Mark said "I do" in 2015

Their stunning abode is a real feast for the eyes complete with its very own outdoor swimming pool, a bespoke bar, myriad spa rooms and a gorgeous gym decked out with floor-to-ceiling mirrors. Swoon!

And upon its completion, the couple hosted a lavish 'Marchella' party to celebrate their new home in all its glory.

For the special pool party, balloons were strung up on the walls of the property while food stands were dotted around the sprawling gardens and festival tents were erected around the poolside.

Bursting with pride, Michelle expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing: "Marchella 2023 [star emoji] Thank you to everyone who made last night so special. A night we'll never forget," followed by a red heart emoji.