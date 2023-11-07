Demi Moore defies expectations in glitterball dress and vampy waist-length hair

Demi Moore is days away from her 61st birthday, but the star hasn't let her sixth decade of life dull her sparkle - or her penchant for a show stopping outfit, for that matter.

On Monday, Demi joined a fleet of stars at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Her timeless beauty was a spectacle as she donned a strapless tube dress by Carolina Herrera, embellished with thousands of mirrored sequins.

The 60-year-old style muse elevated her silhouette-skimming outfit with a CH Carolina Herrera 'Initials Insignia Soft' clutch and towering black heels.

© Getty Demi Moore attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on 6 November 2023 in New York City.

Adding to her spellbinding ensemble, Demi wore her waist-length raven hair in a poker straight style. She defined her features with a soft blush, peachy lip and mocha-hued eye makeup to party with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens.

© Getty Demi wore a captivating dress by Carolina Herrera

It's not the first time this month the 'Ghost' actress has reigned supreme in the style stakes, having supported her close friend Salma Hayek at an event in Los Angeles last week.

Demi joined Salma's brother, Sami, to celebrate his new Frequency art exhibition at Christie's in Beverly Hills, looking serene in a fitted all-black ensemble.

© Getty Salma joined forces with Demi Moore at the Christie's Beverly Hills event

The mother-of-three wore a ribbed midi dress that skimmed her incredible physique. It boasted long, cuffed sleeves, a round neckline, and delicate pleats along the hem.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Demi Moore looked gorgeous in her black dress

Away from the spotlight, it's been a challenging few months for Demi as she processes her ex-husband Bruce Willis' declining health condition with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Despite divorcing in 2000, the 'Die Hard' actor and 'G.I. Jane' star remain incredibly close after welcoming three children together during their marriage; Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' wife Emma pleads with fans to give actor 'space' after dementia diagnosis

In February 2023, Bruce's wife, his ex-wife Demi, and their three daughters, shared the difficult news that Bruce's health is declining. The five women explained in a joint Instagram post that the actor's aphasia diagnosis has sadly progressed into FTD.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read a statement shared by Demi.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

She continued: "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

In May 2023, Bruce's daughter, Tallulah wrote in an essay for Vogue that his frontotemporal dementia "chips away at his cognition and behavior day by day".