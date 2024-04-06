Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis' Hollywood transformation - photos

Matthew Lewis is best known for his childhood role as Neville Longbottom in the well-loved Harry Potter franchise. But as he takes on a new role in the BBC comedy series Avoidance, the star is surprising fans as he couldn't look further from his days at Hogwarts.
The actor, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of photos in his role as Brett in the second season of the BBC show. In one, Matthew looks totally different from when he was a teenager in the Warner Bros set wearing double denim and sporting a beard.
In another, the All Creatures Great and Small star was seen showing off his toned physique sitting at a dining room table in shorts. "Avoidance starts tonight on @bbc one and you can watch the entire series straight after on @bbciplayer so, just like my parents, you too can ask yourself “why does he slouch like that?” all night long," penned the star.
Matthew has spoken of his iconic appearance in the Harry Potter films, reflecting on the transformation that began during his ten-year stint in the popular fantasy films.
"Definitely at one point between films two and three I shot up in height and lost a lot of puppy fat and I wondered if they were going to recast me – we were only contracted to two films at a time," Matthew confessed.
"It didn’t keep me awake at night but I considered it a possibility. I’ve since been told there was never any question but I reckon in some dark room somewhere in California it might have come up."
The Girlfriends actor has even admitted that he wore fake teeth while playing the nerdy Gryffindor student, hence the marked shift in his appearance. "I had to wear a fat suit and false teeth and stuff to stick my ears out, which was pretty grim for a few years, but it meant I got to keep my job so I can think of worse things," the star revealed.
Though the Happy Valley actor admitted to Metro that he didn't necessarily enjoy the moderations made to his appearance at the time, his perspective has since changed. "Now, ten, 15 years later, I don’t begrudge it at all," he said.
Take a look at how Matthew Lewis has evolved as he has come into his own as a successful actor.
