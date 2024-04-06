Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis' Hollywood transformation - photos

Matthew Lewis is best known for his childhood role as Neville Longbottom in the well-loved Harry Potter franchise. But as he takes on a new role in the BBC comedy series Avoidance, the star is surprising fans as he couldn't look further from his days at Hogwarts.

The actor, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a carousel of photos in his role as Brett in the second season of the BBC show. In one, Matthew looks totally different from when he was a teenager in the Warner Bros set wearing double denim and sporting a beard.

© BBC Matthew is now 34 years old

In another, the All Creatures Great and Small star was seen showing off his toned physique sitting at a dining room table in shorts. "Avoidance starts tonight on @bbc one and you can watch the entire series straight after on @bbciplayer so, just like my parents, you too can ask yourself “why does he slouch like that?” all night long," penned the star.

© BBC Matthew showed off his toned physique

Matthew has spoken of his iconic appearance in the Harry Potter films, reflecting on the transformation that began during his ten-year stint in the popular fantasy films.

© BBC Matthew stars alongside Jessica Knappett

"Definitely at one point between films two and three I shot up in height and lost a lot of puppy fat and I wondered if they were going to recast me – we were only contracted to two films at a time," Matthew confessed.

"It didn’t keep me awake at night but I considered it a possibility. I’ve since been told there was never any question but I reckon in some dark room somewhere in California it might have come up."

© BBC Matthew now sports a thick beard

The Girlfriends actor has even admitted that he wore fake teeth while playing the nerdy Gryffindor student, hence the marked shift in his appearance. "I had to wear a fat suit and false teeth and stuff to stick my ears out, which was pretty grim for a few years, but it meant I got to keep my job so I can think of worse things," the star revealed.

© Getty Matthew Lewis recalled wearing fake teeth on set

Though the Happy Valley actor admitted to Metro that he didn't necessarily enjoy the moderations made to his appearance at the time, his perspective has since changed. "Now, ten, 15 years later, I don’t begrudge it at all," he said.

Take a look at how Matthew Lewis has evolved as he has come into his own as a successful actor.

The OG look © Getty This is how many fans will remember Matthew - a budding star with shaggy dark hair at the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire New York City premiere.



A suited-and-booted moment © Getty Fast forward to 2007 and the young boy is growing into a young man, spotted at the UK premiere of Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix at the age of 18 donning a faint beard and spiky hair.



A bearded moment © Getty By 2014, Matthew had grown a beard and rocked a 2010s boyband-esque rolled-sleeve shirt to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley grand opening at Universal Orlando.



His moustache days © Getty The actor was back in Orlando in 2016 for the third Annual Celebration Of Harry Potter looking unrecognisable with statement sideburns and a moustache.



DISCOVER: Where are the Harry Potter stars now?