Ronan Keating's wife Storm looks sensational in figure-hugging gown for family outing

Storm Keating and her husband Ronan stepped out for a night of glitz and glamour over the weekend as they attended a charity event very close to their hearts.

Storm, who shares two children, Cooper, six, and Coco, three, with the former Boyzone singer, looked sensational in a form-fitting dress as they posed on the red carpet of the Emeralds and Ivy ball.

The television producer opted for bridal elegance in the long white, strapless gown which had a flattering belt around the waist, and an eye-catching, large flower attached to the bust. Storm's dress had a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour, and her blonde curls and stunning make-up complimented the look beautifully.

Ronan was also dressed to the nines in a tuxedo, with a black jacket that had a silver patterned sheen over the top, adding a touch of glamour to his own look.

© CRUK Ronan Keating and Storm Keating at Emeralds & Ivy Ball for Cancer Research UK

The couple attended the Cancer Research UK's Emeralds and Ivy Ball, raising funds for their Cancer Awareness Roadshow in partnership with the Marie Keating Foundation, a charity set up by the Keating family, including Ronan, in 1998.

Naturally, it was a family affair at the party and on Storm's Instagram Stories, the couple stood alongside their two children Cooper and Coco, who looked adorable in their smart outfits.

The family posed for photographs while Ronan placed a comforting arm around his two younger children. Cooper was seen twinning with his dapper dad in a suit, while Coco looked super cute in a white dress with knee-high socks and a flower in her hair.

Ronan's grown-up children also attended to support the cause. Standing next to Ronan was his eldest, 24-year-old son, Jack, while the rest of the Keating clan were seen smiling and posing for official photographs at the event.

© Instagram Keating family at charity event

Ronan and Storm are parents to Coco and Cooper, but Ronan is also a father to his three older children from his previous marriage. As well as Jack, Ronan and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly, are co-parents to Missy, now 22, and Ali, now 18.

Ronan and Storm met in 2012 on the set of The X Factor Australia, where the Boyzone star was a judge and Storm worked behind the scenes as a producer. The couple have since married, welcomed their youngest two children, and are loving life as a wonderful blended family.

© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Ronan and Storm married in 2015

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Storm recalled: "When I accepted a glass of champagne from a man I didn't know and began the most beautiful, unbroken conversation of my life.

"A conversation which, unbeknown to me then, was with the man who would steal my heart away forever and one day be my husband… and a man who would introduce me to three beautiful children that I would one day love and care for as if they were my own."