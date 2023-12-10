Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olivia Rodrigo takes us back to the 90s in popcorn mini top and low-slung pants at SNL after-party

Olivia Rodrigo takes us back to the 90s in popcorn mini top and low-slung trousers at SNL after-party

The 'Vampire' hitmaker made her presenting debut alongside Adam Driver on Saturday Night Live

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST on December 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Olivia Rodrigo, 20, took us back to the nineties on Sunday as she stepped out in the early hours in New York City wearing a cropped 'popcorn' top in an electric lime green hue. 

The 'Good For You' hitmaker teamed her mini T-shirt, which featured a sweetheart neckline and capped sleeves, with low-slung black trousers and platform black sandals, making a momentary departure from her signature grunge girl aesthetic. 

The star teamed her casual ensemble with nothing but a micro black handbag and chunky rings, braving the NYC cold as she joined a fleet of stars at the Saturday Night Live after-party after she made her hosting debut alongside Adam Driver and Heidi Gardner.

Olivia Rodrigo is seen at the SNL Afterparty on December 10, 2023 in New York City© Gotham
Olivia Rodrigo is seen at the SNL Afterparty on 10 December in New York City

In a hilarious on-stage moment during SNL, Adam introduced himself and the singer-songwriter, before Heidi noted the "awkward" coincidence of the pairing. 

The signer rocked a 90s-inspired popcorn top © Gotham
The signer rocked a 90s-inspired popcorn top

"Okay, this is awkward," Heidi said, adding, "Olivia Rodrigo and the guy she wrote a song about. 'Drivers License'. Adam Driver..."

In a teasing response, Olivia confirmed the revelations, saying: "It’s a hundred percent about you."

The Disney star added a slick black manicure to her edgy look© Gotham
The Disney star added a slick black manicure to her edgy look

Olivia's casual cool-girl moment comes just days after the 'Vampire' singer performed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Taking to the red carpet at the event, the Disney star rocked a grungy get up in knee-high Doc Marten boots and a chainmail mini dress by Rabanne, styling her raven hair in tumbling curls. 

Olivia Rodrigo in a tiny metallic dress© Getty
Olivia Rodrigo switched up her usual grunge-inspired style

Tensions were high as the singer shared the stage with her alleged nemesis Sabrina Carpenter - who fans believe Olivia's heartbreak anthem 'Driver's License' is really about - as both the stars performed on the night.

Sabrina Carpenter dressed in a festive outfit© Getty
Sabrina Carpenter performed at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball

While Olivia never confirmed the truth behind the heartbreaking lyrics in her first album 'Sour', fans are convinced that they reference the alleged love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical co-stars, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter. 

Olivia was believed to be in a real-life relationship with her on-screen lover in 2020, though Joshua was seen on a lunch date with Sabrina that summer - leading fans to believe Olivia's lyrics about "being with a blonde girl" who always made her "doubt" was "older than me" couldn't be about anyone but Sabrina.

