Madonna stuns in daring leather corset and fishnet tights in bathroom photos during Celebration Tour

Madonna's global concert tour, The Celebration Tour, continues to storm sold-out arenas and stadiums worldwide, and has finally made its way to North America.

The tour was originally slated to begin in July with the North American leg, but after the 65-year-old singer was diagnosed with a serious bacterial infection, it was officially postponed.

The shows officially kicked off on October 14 in London, jumpstarting the European leg, which came to an end on December 6th. And the pop icon is looking back on the first leg of her 12th concert tour with satisfaction.

Madonna took to her Instagram to share a compilation of images from her European tour dates, including many photos with her collaborators, partying, performing, and displaying some killer fashions.

With bedazzled takes on the iconic cone bra, shimmering mini dresses covered in silver detailing, and several elaborately stoned and bejeweled accessories, one of her more simple looks stood out.

A pair of snaps in the compilation saw the "Like A Virgin" singer reclining on her bathtub dressed in nothing but a leather black corset with underwear and a pair of fishnet tights.

© Instagram Madonna stunned fans in a leather corset and fishnets

She accessorized with high heels, latex gloves, a pearl necklace, and what looked to be a beret cap unveiling a pair of long blonde braids. Madonna easily commanded the attention of her fans with her distinct sense of style and dynamite tour visuals.

"Let's talk about how Madonna is 65 and still living her best life," one fan gushed, with another saying: "You can say what you want but Madonna is the Queen of Pop," and a third adding: "Oh I just love it when Madonna is madonnaing."

One also wrote: "It doesn't get hotter than this QUEEN!!" and another sweetly said: "HOLY MOTHER OF GOD YOU WILL ALWAYS RULE EUROPE."

On December 13, The Celebration Tour officially made its way to the United States with a series of shows in New York City, and will take a break on December 19 for the holidays.

The tour resumes on January 8, 2024 in Boston and will chug through the rest of the continent before finally coming to a close on April 26th in Mexico City, capping off 79 shows over seven months.

© Instagram The singer attracted praise from her fans for her daring sense of style

The Celebration Tour is a celebration (pun intended) of Madonna's four decade-long career, the legacy she has created as the best-selling female artist in history, and spans tracks from her self-titled debut record in 1983 (like "Holiday") to her most recent studio album, 2019's Madame X (like "I Don't Search I Find").

A statement released alongside the tour announcement back in January reads: "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

© Getty Images The Celebration Tour has made its way to the States after a sold out first leg in Europe

Endearingly, Madonna has been supported on tour by none other than her six children, Rocco Ritchie, Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere.

