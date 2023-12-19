Hannah Waddingham is a vision in skintight sequin dress

Hannah Waddingham has been dazzling us with her sequin outfits recently, and her latest look may be her best yet.

The Ted Lasso actress looked incredible in a figure-hugging halterneck midi dress adorned with incredible sequins as she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday.

© NBC Hannah teamed the sequin dress with a pair of gold glitter heels

The Rixo dress featured a fitted silhouette, a calf-length fit, and rose gold embellishments, and Hannah perfectly elevated the ensemble with a pair of glittering gold heels.

The actress let the dress take the spotlight with minimal accessories, opting simply for a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

© NBC Hannah on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hannah, 49, exuded Hollywood glamour as she styled her hair in voluminous waves that were swept away from her face, highlighting her flawless makeup that consisted of a pair of false eyelashes, a touch of black eyeliner and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

The Sex Education star has been all over our screens recently with her glitzy outfits, as the star of both the Marks & Spencer and Baileys Christmas adverts.

Looking gorgeous in the party season ensemble, Hannah wore a black sequin midi dress with a longline coat over her shoulders for this year's Marks & Spencer advert.

© Getty Hannah Waddingham looked gorgeous in gold for the Royal Variety Performance

For the Baileys festive ad, Hannah can be seen in a black and gold fitted dress that features delicate puffed sleeves and a striped design.

Hannah appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her new show Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, where she'll welcome "special guests for a musical extravaganza at the London Coliseum."

The trailer for Apple TV+'s Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

The mother-of-one also stole the spotlight in sparkles when she sang at the Royal Variety Performance last week, wearing a breathtaking gold gown with silver embellishments and a gold silk train.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, Hannah captioned the post: "Royal Variety Performance 2023 went OFF! It's on tonight - ENJOY! Singing my version of O Holy Night from my Christmas special - and look out for a fabulous little known singer called Cher. I think the future looks bright for her, she's great! #icon."