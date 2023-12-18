Nicole Kidman, 56, stuns in hourglass corseted top and floaty mini skirt

Nicole Kidman has never looked better – fact. The 56-year-old star looked incredible as she posed up a storm on Instagram while promoting her new television series Expats.

The Big Little Lies actress, who is gearing up for a quiet family Christmas with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, shared a montage of some of her best looks so far from her press tour for the upcoming Prime Video series. She captioned the post: "Kicking off press for #Expats. Here we go!! Xx".

Nicole looked incredible in a plunging black jacket with 80s-inspired epaulettes and a corseted waist that enhanced her hourglass figure.

The eye-catching top boasted intricate, rose-shaped silver buttons running down the front and was perfectly offset by a loose, floaty skirt in a subtle polka dot print.

Adding some extra height to her frame, Nicole completed the look with coordinating black stilettos and accessorized with dainty silver pendant earrings.

© Prime Video The actress stars in new Prime Video series The Expats, which is definitely one to watch in January

She pulled her strawberry blonde locks up into an elegant chignon and opted for a smoky eye and a dark lip.

The stunning black and white photographs also saw Nicole modelling a white button-down coat with her golden hair styled in loose waves. Perfection! And her followers certainly thought so too.

© Ron Adar/Shutterstock Nicole has been killing it on the fashion front of late

One wrote: "Truly beautiful," while another shared: "Cute outfits! Can’t wait to see The Expats".

Expats, created by Lulu Wang, has been adapted from the 2016 novel The Expatriates written by Janice Y. K. Lee.

The show - which has no trailer yet, further adding to the mystique surrounding it - follows three women from different walks of life who move from America to Hong Kong and all face individual struggles

HELLO!'s TV & Film Writer Nicky Morris predicts Nicole's new show will be huge in 2023, following on from the success of her other small-screen projects Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

She says: "Everything Nicole Kidman touches turns to gold. Not only is the actress starring in the upcoming limited series, but she's also listed as an executive producer. In recent years, Nicole's production company has been behind some hugely successful shows, including the critically-acclaimed Big Little Lies and The Undoing, so there's no doubt that Expats will follow suit.

© Gotham/Getty Nicole has been busy filming her new film Babygirl in New York City as well as promoting Expats

"The new show also comes from filmmaker Lulu Wang, who serves as a writer, director and EP. If her 2019 film The Farewell is anything to go by, Expats is set to be an unmissable hit."

The six-episode limited series will drop on January 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Nicole's country singer husband Keith was spotted touching down in Australia ahead of the festive season.

© Ben McDonald Keith Urban pictured on arrival into Sydney ahead of Christmas

The 55-year-old artist was seen at Sydney International Airport on Sunday night, accompanied by the couple's two teenage daughters.

Nicole has remained in NYC, wrapping up work on her new movie, Babygirl, before Christmas. The film sees Nicole portrays a CEO who embarks on an affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson.