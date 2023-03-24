Christine Lampard is a fashion superstar in impressive figure-hugging dress Loose Women star Christine Lampard does no wrong when it comes to her glamorous outfits

Christine Lampard always impresses with some spectacular looks, and the Loose Women anchor unveiled a complete winner on Friday.

In a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, the 44-year-old looked sensational as she modelled a bold dress from Next. The curve-hugging garment suited her flawlessly and featured an eye-catching jungle-print pattern with plenty of brightly-coloured leaves and fronds. Christine's hair was styled to perfection as she began enthusing about her "favourite dress".

Speaking to her followers, she described the item as "perfect for that spring/summer feel" and although she described her beautiful outfit as "figure-hugging" she also highlighted the "stretch" that it contains.

She suggested that her ensemble would be the perfect outing for a "wedding or a party", perhaps we'll see her style it out on Loose Women in the future…

Christine then showed how versatile the look really was, as she paired it with a blue denim jacket and an eye-catching orange one, alongside a pair of sunglasses.

Last month, the mum-of-two rocked a silky aubergine-hued blouse tucked into a figure-flattering purple midi skirt. Keeping with her monochrome theme, the TV star slipped into a pair of sophisticated purple heels - and fans were seriously impressed with her unrivalled style.

Christine explained that the dress is her "favourite"

Looking as radiant as ever, the 44-year-old presenter served up a glowy beauty mashup consisting of a rosy blush, soft blue eyeshadow and fluttery lashes.

Her chocolate-brown tresses cascaded past her shoulders in voluminous curls, and she even sported an immaculate purple manicure.

Over half-term, Christine stood in for her good friend Lorraine Kelly on her namesake ITV show - and, the former One Show host looked incredible in a colour she doesn't normally step out in - pink!

She went for a pink crew neck top, which she tucked into the waistband of her pink flared trousers. We loved the trousers in particular, which made her legs go on for days, particularly as she teamed them with nude high heels.

