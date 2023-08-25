Lily James looks breathtaking in It-girl bikini for rare beach photos

The Pam & Tommy actress is holidaying in Greece with her mum

Lily James has treated us to a rare insight into her holiday habits this week with a series of sun-soaked snaps from her Greek getaway with her mum.

And it turns out the A-list actress is just like us since her European break involves beach days, boat trips, and plenty of sunbathing sessions. Lily looked beautiful in her Instagram snaps, showcasing her envy-inducing collection of bikinis, including a crinkle-cut two-piece from It-girl brand Hunza G.

The 34-year-old Cinderella star pouted at the camera as she showcased the flattering, chocolate-hued swimwear in a beach selfie.

Another shot showed Lily modelling her bikini with a terracotta linen set, rocking shorts and a matching shirt as she posed on the cobbled street of a Greek village.

She completed her off-duty beachwear with a straw hat, Loewe sunglasses, and a surfer chic beaded bracelet.

Lily is holidaying with her lookalike mum, and appears to have inherited her glam mumma's sense of style if their holiday album is anything to go by!

The pair's relaxing getaway has also featured a yacht trip and cuddles with an array of local cats. Sign us up!

We wouldn't expect anything less than summer style perfection from Lily. Hunza G is loved by everyone from supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to This Morning star Holly Willoughby, and Victoria Beckham has also been known to dress her daughter Harper, 12, in the brand.

The cult company has put crinkle-cut swimsuits and bikinis firmly back on the map, with lookalikes popping up everywhere from ASOS to River Island.

If you're inspired to expand your swimwear collection, make sure to check out our Shopping team's edit of the best pieces you need to know about.

Lily has been enjoying a well-deserved break following the release of her show Pam & Tommy, which saw the British star transform into Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson complete with fake breast implants and prosthetics on her forehead.

Earlier this summer, she was spotted living it up at Glastonbury Festival this summer in a stylish Y2K-inspired look that wouldn't have looked out of place in Kate Moss or Sienna Miller's wardrobe.

The brunette beauty looked super cool in a black ribbed mini dress with gold detailing at the bust and on the skirt, which also featured a subtle side-split.

Lily made her look Worthy Farm-appropriate thanks to a black wax Barbour jacket and a pair of mud-proof Wellington boots.