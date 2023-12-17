Billie Eilish returns to her blonde roots as she sports extreme departure from her usual look – see

Billie Eilish went all in for her appearance on Saturday Night Live on December 16, her third time on the show, as a musical guest with host Kate McKinnon.

Not only did she present audiences with a pair of sweet musical performances, but also joined in on the fun with a few sketches to show off her comedic chops.

The 21-year-old singer joined host (and fellow Barbie star) Kate for the cat-themed routine titled "Whiskers R We," in which she played a character called Paw-bree Hep-Purrn.

The pair played cat ladies, with Billie sporting a curly and short blonde wig, a pair of clear wide-rimmed glasses, and a pair of braces, a departure from the flashy grills she's been rocking on the red carpet.

To top it all off, she and Kate were both dressed in off-white T-shirts with floral prints, to fully sell the theme, and then, if that wasn't enough, both held aloft a pair of cats. Classic.

Billie joined the group for another sketch as well, this one called "Farm Song," and got into the groove with another makeover, this time wearing a flannel button-down with red fingerless gloves, an apron, a bandana, and a brown wig (and a wicker basket, for good measure).

© Getty Images Billie and Kate in character for "Whiskers R We" on SNL

The Oscar-winning musician shared the news of her SNL appearance on Instagram with her 110 million followers, writing: "I'm baaaaaack :PPP @nbcsnl see u on the 16th," and they were, understandably, immediately thrilled.

They left comments like: "THIS MEANS WE GET ANOTHER BILLIE NYC PHOTO DUMP TOOOOO," and: "THIS IS INSANE," as well as: "Having flashbacks of the last time you were on snl and damn near laughed at every skit you did. You were doing your best not to burst out laughing I'm so ready," plus: "BEST NEWS EVER."

For her musical portion of the show, Billie and her brother Finneas performed the Grammy-nominated Barbie soundtrack hit "What Was I Made For?" for which they were introduced by Kate and none other than Greta Gerwig.

© Getty Images The singer went straight from blonde to brunette for her second sketch of the night

Billie wore a pink polo shirt with a mint green collar for her performance, switching things up with a white tee and red vest for her second song, a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

While Kate hosted for the first time since leaving the show in 2022, Billie previously premiered the show's 45th season as a musical guest in 2019, and returned as both host and performer in 2021 after releasing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

© Getty Images Billie also performed a rendition of "What Was I Made For?"

Billie and Kate now hold the unique connection of Barbie, which currently reigns as the year's highest grossing movie and a major frontrunner heading into awards season, as the recent Golden Globe nods show.

The "bad guy" singer, in particular, has already had major success thanks to her contribution to the film's soundtrack with her emotional ballad, which was recently nominated for five Grammy Awards.

Billie picked up a Golden Globe Best Original Song nod for the Warner Bros. film as well, which earned nine total nominations, the highest of the ceremony.

