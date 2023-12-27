Heidi Klum wows in black string bikini and sheer leopard print kaftan

© Instagram Heidi Klum posed in a leopard print kaftan and black bikini on the beach at Christmas

Proving she's still the ultimate supermodel, Heidi Klum posed up a storm for a series of sultry vacation snaps with her husband Tom Kaulitz during their festive getaway.

The statuesque blonde, 50, looked incredible in a sheer leopard print kaftan layered over a black string bikini as she spent Christmas on the beach with her Tokio Hotel frontman hubby. Putting on a playful display, Heidi and Tom climbed onto a beach swing to strike the perfect Instagram-friendly pose.

© Instagram AGT star Heidi is living it up in St Barts with husband Tom Kaulitz

Rocking a dazzling, sequin-embellished hat and yellow-tinted Aviator shades, the former Project Runway host clung to Tom, who was clad in a floral one-piece. "….. and that's a wrap on Christmas," Heidi captioned her post.

The celebrations weren't over quite yet for the couple, who appeared to be having the time of their lives in their hotel restaurant, quaffing Pornstar Martinis and enjoying the sea view while private chefs served up a feast.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed Pornstar Martinis on Christmas Day

Heidi looked beautiful, if a little windswept, in a pink strapless dress with glittering beading covering the bodice.

Adding a festive touch to her glamorous ensemble, the German-American beauty sported a necklace crafted out of flashing Christmas tree lights.

Heidi also offered fans a glimpse at the paradise that is St Barts when the couple took a hike to a private beach. The view, which you can check out in the video below, is really quite something...

WATCH: Heidi Klum shares unbelievable view of St Barts beach

The star is enjoying some time away with her husband while her children Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, are no doubt spending the holidays with their father, Heidi's ex-husband Seal.

Kiss From a Rose singer Seal and Heidi are still great friends and have been committed to co-parenting their kids since their 2014 divorce.

© Instagram Heidi Klum

While Heidi and Tom don't have any children together, the rocker is a hands-on parent who calls himself the "extra dad" in their household.

The teenagers were pictured in a rare photo with their stepdad Tom in November, and it was plain to see the sweet bond they all share.

As for their 16-year age difference, Heidi says it rarely crosses her mind.

© Instagram Tokio Hotel star Tom has called himself an 'extra dad' to Heidi's kids

Pre-engagement and marriage, she told InStyle: "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself ... My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it.

"That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise.

"You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."