Amanda Holden shows off toned abs in tiny bikini as she relaxes poolside

Amanda Holden is back on our screens with the second series of Amanda and Alan's Italian Job, and the presenter looked flawless as she shared a stunning photo from the pool.

In a daring snap on her Instagram, Amanda caught the sun's rays in a tiny metallic bikini as she dipped her feet into the pool's waters. The star held a glass of aperol as she lounged by the side of the pool, twirling a hand through her blonde locks while looking off into the distance with her pair of sunglasses.

Amanda also shared a clip of herself and Alan discussing what superpowers they'd like, and once again the mum-of-two knocked it out of the park with her outfit choice, opting for a white crop top and ripped black jeans.

The star celebrated her new series in her caption, as she wrote: "Almost 3 million of you have already watched Series 2 of #ItalianJob over the last 24 hours so I'm raising a glass to celebrate + say THANK YOU.

"Catch up (or binge watch!) the whole series on @bbciplayer this week or Episode 2 is on BBC1 next Friday. Raising money again for @bbccin & @comicrelief. PS - Another blooper for you here. Please let @chattyman & I know your favourite bits - we love reading all your messages!"

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, as one enthused: "I am watching it right now now, I love it , it’s so funny! You two are amazing! The whole program is brilliant!" and a second added: "I've watched 5 episodes so far and absolutely bloody love it! Just what we need in miserable January, some fun and sun."

But many others were blown away by Amanda's fashion as a third follower commented: "We need to know where all your fabulous outfits are from. Half way through and loving it so far," and a fourth posted: "MY LOVE WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS YOU ARE," and many others shared strings of flame emojis.

While we're sure the waters in the pool were nice and warm, Amanda has previously admitted to being a fan of cold-water swimming, which has numerous health benefits. The icy waters can support immunity, aid weight loss and help speed up exercise recovery, as well as ease anxiety and clear brain fog.

Speaking about her diet, the Heart Radio presenter shared: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

And despite her impressive abs, Amanda also admitted that she doesn't go to the gym. "I like to keep active," she revealed. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."