Kelly Clarkson fans praise her ‘rapport’ with singer on show as she showcases slimmer physique

Kelly Clarkson's fans were overjoyed when she hosted Michael Bublé on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," creating a delightful and memorable episode.

The excitement was palpable as Kelly, known for her vibrant personality and infectious humor, introduced Michael in a lighthearted manner that had the audience laughing.

She playfully called him "my Bublé," a slip that led to a burst of laughter from both the host and her audience.

Their easy rapport and chemistry were evident as Michael jovially responded, "I wanna be your Bublé!" while they settled comfortably on the couch for the interview.

© Instagram Fans praised Kelly's rapport with Michael Buble

The interaction between Kelly and Michael was a hit with her fans, who took to her Instagram page to express their admiration.

Kelly shared a snapshot of her guests, including a charming photo with Michael, 48, showcasing their camaraderie.

© Instagram Kelly hugs Michael

Fans quickly commented, praising Michael's talent and his dynamic with Kelly. One fan enthusiastically wrote, "Michael Buble is funny and crazy talented! I love his music! Him and Kelly have a good rapport too!" Another admirer playfully suggested, "What a gorgeous couple it would make…!!! Wow so beautiful together."

The suggestion of a musical collaboration excited fans, with one proposing, "You two need to do a Christmas song together." Another added, admiringly, "Handsome beautiful couple." The idea of Kelly and Michael teaming up for a festive song captured the imagination of their fans, highlighting their mutual musical prowess and charisma.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has lost a dramatic amount of weight in recent months

Michael is happily married to Luisana Lopilato, 36, since 2011. The couple shares a beautiful family with four children: Noah, 10, Elias, seven, Vida, five, and Cielo, one.

Meanwhile, Kelly, who has recently been showcasing her slimmer figure after dropping over 50 lbs in less than eight months, has sparked rumors of 'secretly' dating an actor.

The speculation intensified last month when Jason Momoa appeared on her show to discuss his latest Aquaman movie.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children

Their on-screen chemistry did not go unnoticed by fans, leading to a flurry of comments about their rapport. "Erm, just go ahead and date each other please," one fan suggested, while another echoed, "I was thinking the same thing!" The enthusiasm continued with another fan saying, "I mean they’re totally vibing. It’s impossible not to see their chemistry. Their matching energies are just too adorable to watch."

More admirers chimed in, with one remarking, "Omg they match up so perfectly. What great energy together!" and another commenting on the undeniable chemistry, "The chemistry between the two of them is unbelievable."

Kelly's personal life, particularly following her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 47, in 2020 after seven years of marriage, has been a subject of public interest.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson back in 2022

The "Kelly Clarkson Show's" official Instagram page further fueled the curiosity by sharing a video of Jason playfully flirting with Kelly. In the clip, Jason excitedly says, "Kelly Clarkson! Momma, imma see you soon.

Right now, I'm in Shanghai!" This playful banter between Kelly and Jason added to the speculation and excitement among her fans.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.