Sofia Vergara gives fans a sneak glimpse into her lavish backyard at her $26million mansion

Sofia Vergara recently delighted her fans by sharing a little glimpse of her luxurious backyard. The actresses' recent Instagram Story showcased her relaxing haven, from a chic patio to an expansive lush lawn that promises privacy and tranquility.

Decked with elegant couches, tasteful tables, and a selection of lush plants, her covered patio offers an idyllic in-home escape. Beyond the well-appointed area, her lawn, bathed in various hues of green, stretches far and wide, promising room for more hidden treasures.

Adding a personal touch to this picturesque setting, Sofia's adorable dog was spotted lounging on one of the couches, draped with a delicate blanket.In another captivating snap, Sofia revealed a stunning view from a set of French doors that opened to an enchanting garden.

A hint of a pristine pool and what looked like a pool house further enriched the scenic backdrop. Though only a fraction of the entire space was revealed, it was evident that the sprawling lawn is a sight to behold.

© Instagram Inside Sofia's incredible home

Currently calling the grand $26 million mansion her home, Sofia resides in the illustrious Beverly Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, a coveted area that boasts the homes of many A-listers.

Purchased with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, Sofia has often treated her fans to snippets of her magnificent abode. The America's Got Talent judge recently shared an elegant photo set in her opulent bathroom.

Captioned "LA nights", the picture sees Sofia exuding casual elegance. Clad in a snug black tank top paired with light-washed jeans featuring a unique asymmetrical fly, she perfectly complemented the outfit with a woven white purse, glistening gold jewelry, and impeccable makeup.

© Instagram Sofia's lavish backyard

Reflecting her stylish ensemble was a grand mirror that also unveiled a behind-the-scenes view of her bathroom — a pristine white marble space accentuated with gold details and a centrally-positioned luxurious tub. To add to the room's allure, a marble fireplace sits regally in front of the tub.

© Instagram Sofia lives in a $26million mansion

Despite the recent revelations about her impending divorce, Sofia stands strong, holding sole ownership of her and Joe's $44 million property empire.

Legal documents reveal that the couple's twin Beverly Hills gems are in Sofia's name. Astonishingly, amidst Sofia's whopping $180 million net worth, there exists a total of $22 million in loans on her lavish properties.

© Instagram Sofia's pet pooch

Joe and Sofia, who had been dwelling together in their Tuscan-styled Beverly Hills villa since their acquisition in June 2020, continue to live their own tales, with Sofia continuing to enchant her followers, one snapshot at a time.

Boasting a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com, Sofia has earned a large chunk of her assets through her work on Modern Family for 11 seasons, four seasons of America's Got Talent (for which she reportedly earns $10 million each season), and her lucrative endorsement deals.

© Instagram Sofia's lavish interiors

When the former couple tied the knot in 2015, they'd reportedly signed a whopping $100 million prenup to protect their assets. Joe, 46, best known for his role in the Magic Mike franchise, has a solid estimated net worth of $40 million on his own.