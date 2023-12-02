Sofia Vergara wows in the most curve-hugging strapless dress on Saudi Arabia trip

Sofia Vergara knows how to command attention with her gorgeous outfits, and the star dazzled the crowds in a fitted strapless dress during her trip to Saudi Arabia.

The America's Got Talent judge attended the Women In Cinema Gala at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Friday. Sofia, 51, was the epitome of glamor in a black strapless dress with an asymmetric hem, perfectly styled with a pair of strappy heels to match.

© Getty Sofia teamed the midi dress with a pair of black strappy heels

Accessorized to perfection as always, the Modern Family actress opted for a pair of statement silver earrings and a selection of matching stacking necklaces. She wore her long locks in soft curls, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a dramatic smokey eye, a contoured base and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

The Women in Cinema Gala celebrates the contribution of women to cinema, and other Hollywood stars on the guestlist included Naomi Campbell and Sharon Stone.

© Getty Naomi Campbell was the ultimate supermodel in a semi-sheer dress

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wore a semi-sheer one-shoulder gown with sparkling embellishments and tulle detailing, while Sharon Stone looked timelessly chic in a floor-length black dress.

Sofia took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot from the event, and fans were quick to have their say on the post. One follower wrote: "Sofia you look beautiful in this picture!" While another added: "Gorgeous! Please stay in Saudi."

Sofia's America's Got Talent co-star Heidi Klum also chimed in, writing: "I miss youuuu."

Earlier this week, Sofia hit the headlines after opening up about plastic surgery. The Toty founder told Glamour: "I read [messages] and it’s like, 'She has done so much stuff to herself that she doesn’t even look like her anymore.' And I’m thinking, It’s not like you have plastic surgery to look worse than before, come on!"

Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

After candidly revealing that she has had Botox, Sofia set the record straight by confirming that she has never been under the knife. "I always want to say, 'No, it’s called aging! It’s called [expletive] I’m old! That’s why I look different!'"