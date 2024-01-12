Carrie Johnson shows of impeccable physique in skin tight ensemble

Carrie Johnson never fails to dazzle followers, whether it's a heartwarming photo of her beautiful brood or a sizzling bikini photo. On Thursday, the mother-of-three didn't disappoint when she showed off her incredible physique in a fabulously figure-hugging ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie shared two photos of herself from inside her lavish £3 million Brightwell-cum-Sotwell home, first donning a black jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her sky-high legs.

Carrie showed off her fabulous physquie, first in a black jumpsuit

The piece featured capped sleeves and a silver zip on her top half which she confessed makes the the number the perfect breastfeeding outfit. "Always love a jumpsuit, particularly at the moment when breastfeeding. These two are both in the sale at Mango at the moment."

The second was a long-sleeve denim piece adorned with buttons on the chest and a matching denim belt - just stunning. She added: "This one is £29 and giving country western vibes".

The mother-of-three then slipped into a denim jumpsuit which looked gorgeous on her!

The photo was taken in the ornate wooden mirror standing in one of the luxe rooms of her fairytale home which she shares with her husband, Boris Johnson and their three children Wilfred, three, Romy, two and baby Frank.

Little Romy has certainly inherited her mother's fabulous fashion sense, and on Wednesday looked adorable in a vibrant pink outfit for her first day of nursery. Romy wore a pink coat adorned with polar bears and a pair of spotty pink trousers as she munched into a cheese toastie following her big milestone.

Romy looked so sweet in her pink ensemble

First day at nursery calls for a celebratory cheese toastie from @nettlebedtree," penned the proud mum. Carrie showed off her eldest, Wilfred's love of tartan last week when he was pictured donning the print in a candid snap from their garden.

Wilfred was pictured wearing a tartan shirt and matching trousers as well as a pair of fabulous blue Wellington boots. Wrapping up for the plummeting winter temperatures, little Wilfred opted for an adorable little bobble hat emblazoned with several fire engines. "Can never have too much tartan," wrote Carrie.

© Instagram Wilfred rocked a whole tartan outfit

Carrie's incredible taste doesn't just extend to her and her family's fashion choices, but also the interior of their Oxfordshire home, where she has created the perfect storybook paradise for her children.

The most recent addition to the family home was baby Frank's nursery which has been handpainted to look like an English garden.

The masterpiece was created by decorative artist Meg Boscawen, who designed the most intricate garden wall for the five-month-old in a calming verdant colour palette.