Heidi Klum shows off her supermodel legs in sheer mini dress

Heidi Klum amazed fans in a leg-lengthening floral mini dress and the highest heels as she appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge showed off her endless legs in a halterneck mini dress that featured sheer netting with glittering detailing and white rose print embroidery. Heidi, 50, styled the look with a pair of white strappy heels and statement earrings.

For her hair, the German supermodel wore her long locks in voluminous waves with her bangs swept across her face. Opting for a glam makeup look, Heidi the star wore a pair of fluttering false lashes and a glossy pink to finish.

The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share snapshots from her time on the show, including a stunning selfie of herself and Jennifer Hudson.

© Instagram Heidi appeared on the Jennifer Hudson show to promote her new song

The appearance comes after Heidi was struck down with food poisoning earlier this week after she attended the Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party for the 75th annual Emmy Awards on Monday evening.

Before she was bedridden, Heidi looked gorgeous at the star-studding event wearing a turquoise Tony Ward gown that featured a one-shoulder design, flattering ruching across the waist, and a floor-length train.

© Getty Images Heidi looked beautiful in her Tony Ward dress

Her Emmy Awards Party look wasn't the first time this month that the star has dazzled fans with her incredible outfits. Last week, Heidi underwent an incredible transformation as she switched out her signature bangs for a 90s-style bouncy blowout.

The Germany's Next Top Model host wore a boxy bright red blazer that was adorned with red sparkly gemstones, perfectly styled with a contrasting white shirt and eye-catching silver earrings.

© Instagram Heidi looked stunning in red

The star credited her gorgeous hairstyle to stylist Lorenzo Martin while rocking a deep brown smokey eye and nude satin lip courtesy of makeup artist Linda Hay who also did her Golden Globes makeup.