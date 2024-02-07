Duchess Sophie is a chic ski bunny on the slopes in fitted Sweaty Betty trousers

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently on the slopes of Meribel, France to attend the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships in her role as Patron of The UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

Duchess Sophie, 57, who is a proficient skier herself, was seen presenting medals to the Downhill athletes yesterday before attending a dinner at Hôtel L'Eterlou in celebration of the event.

We would expect nothing less than a perfectly curated ski-appropriate wardrobe from the stylish Duchess, and sure enough, Sophie was a total snow bunny on the slopes as she rocked her much-loved Sweaty Betty 'Moritz Soft Shell Ski Trousers'.

© UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so chic in Sweaty Betty ski wear

Sophie has been photographed many times in the £225 snow-white trousers, so it's safe to say they are clearly a favourite in her ski wardrobe.

The Duchess paired her white bottoms with a red and blue crew neck jumper emblazoned with a knitted bear. Her vibrant knitwear from Perfect Moment Sports was layered over a chic grey turtleneck, while the Duchess added a pair of oversized sunglasses and white ski boots to complete her chalet girl aesthetic.

Sophie swept her blonde hair into an elegant low ponytail, later adding a fitted navy snow jacket to guard against the Meribel chill.

Aside from being Patron of The UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association, skiing is a sport close to the Duchess of Edinburgh's heart.

© Sipa/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinbrugh skiing in Meribel in 2005

Prior to marrying Prince Edward, the royal did a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, which is around five hours from her family's favourite Corviglia Ski Club where they often holiday.

While it's not known exactly what Prince Edward's wife's role entailed during her ski season, those employed are normally in charge of ensuring that trips run smoothly for holiday-makers, and involve liaison with hotels and chalets, ski schools and ski hire.

© Mark Cuthbert The Duchess of Edinbrugh hit the slopes at The Alpine World Ski Championships In St Moritz.

To this day, the Duchess of Edinburgh is still a keen skier, and she and her family often enjoy skiing trips, mostly in Switzerland, and often in exclusive resort towns such as St. Moritz.