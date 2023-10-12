Duchess Sophie is a lady in red in ballerina shoes and the brightest dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh often reigns supreme in the style stakes, and she did not let fans down as she delivered an opening speech at the Trachoma Elimination Conference in Ethiopia on Wednesday.

As she stepped out for the poignant event, Sophie was the epitome of elegance in vibrant flutter-sleeve dress from royally-loved brand, Beulah London. The Duchess wore the label's £695 'Yahvi" dress, which featured a fitted waistline, a button-down skirt and an electric coral hue.

Adding to her immaculate aesthetic, Duchess Sophie slipped into Rosalia 65 'Ballet Pink' patent pointed pumps from Jimmy Choo, which boasted a delicate pearl detail.

Duchess Sophie wore a stunning coral dress from Beulah London to deliver a speech

Accentuated by the bright autumn sunshine, her blonde hair was styled into elegant waves and she wore her classic beauty blend of dewy skin, blush on her cheekbones and long lashes.

Duchess Sophie's interest in fashion goes far beyond what's in her royal wardrobe. She also became the first-ever patron of the London College of Fashion back in 2013.

© UNICEF Ethiopia 2023 Demissew Bizuwerk The Duchess of Edinburgh has packed a vibrant wardrobe for her trip to Ethiopia

"From the outside, it's very easy to look at fashion and be slightly dismissive of it, but it is a huge bonus to our economy that is often underestimated," she told Harper's Bazaar.

While she often looks immaculate while making royal appearances, whether she's wearing Emilia Wickstead or Suzannah, Sophie has admitted that she is much more casual with her wardrobe behind closed doors.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Sophie recently stepped out in a leather co-ord

"I just look in the cupboard in the morning and think, 'What do I feel like wearing today?'" she said.

She's also not afraid to experiment with her personal style – just take her recent leather co-ord for example. The Duchess was pictured at Brooklands Innovation Academy at Brooklands Drive in a mixture of designer and high street pieces, including a luxe £1,980 leather midi skirt by Nina Ricci, a lambskin jacket by Prada and knee-high tan stiletto boots from Reiss.

© X / @UKinEthiopia The Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured in Ethiopia in Erdem

Prince Edward's wife has also been showcasing her wonderful wardrobe during her visit to Ethiopia, where she is celebrating the transformative work of the international eye care charity Orbis and participating in national World Sight Day festivities.

Sophie, who is a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, looked stunning on Sunday as she kicked off her visit with a reception hosted by the British Embassy. For the occasion, the effortlessly glamorous royal wore a printed Erdem dress with long sleeves, a silhouette-cinching drawstring waist and hand-painted botanicals.

Her latest engagements are likely dear to her heart, as her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, now 19, underwent two life-altering surgeries to correct her vision as a child.

