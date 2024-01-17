Duchess Sophie shines in glittering fit-and-flare dress for ritzy French gala

The Duchess of Edinburgh's sartorial prowess is no surprise to royal style fans, who often marvel at the royal's effortless elegance and penchant for silhouette-enhancing tailoring.

In one final fashion success of the year, the wife of Prince Edward stunned in a Claire Mischevani bow-adorned coat on Christmas Day, before stepping out in the first week of 2024 in a fluid midi skirt by Gabriela Hearst and a cinched forest green blazer.

On Tuesday, the Duchess once again looked immaculate as she made a radiant appearance at the Dispensaire Français biennial gala dinner. Cutting an elegant figure in a metallic Maison Alaïa midi dress, the mother-of-two opted to rewear one of her most playful dresses, which she last wore during a visit to the Channel Islands in 2022.

© X / The French Embassy / Ben Grafton The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a beautiful and bold metallic dress

With romantic, puffed sleeves, a sophisticated boater neckline and a fit-and-flare skirt, Sophie's dazzling dress was flecked with sparkles that dazzled under the lights. She paired it with navy, pointed-toe heels, a Maison Valentino clutch, and beautiful 'Drop Stone Earrings' from Pomegranate Jewellery.

© X / The French Embassy / Ben Grafton The Duchess accessorised with beautiful drop earrings

Adding to her regal aesthetic, the Duchess swept her blonde hair into a balletic, low bun embellished with a large black bow.

Royal style fans couldn't help but gush over Sophie's "magnificent" style moment, praising her sartorial success on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice.

"The perfect dress. Absolute elegance, the colour, the cut, the sleeves and the length all of that not too much or too less," wrote one.

"Sophie looks lovely here. Styled hair and the dress is gorgeous," chimed in another fan, while a third wrote: "Love this dress, very elegant and one that could be worn anywhere."

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Duchess Sophie's sartorial elegance always impresses royal fans

In photographs shared by the French Embassy on X (formerly, Twitter) the royal was seen speaking with representatives in her glittering navy gown.

A tweet read: "Dispensaire Français’ biennial gala dinner at the Residence of France. This non-profit organization provides services for more than 2,000 French and other French-speaking beneficiaries each year."

Prince Edward's wife has wasted no time in returning to royal duties this year, having already visited the Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea to mark the charity's 100-year anniversary.

Speaking about Sophie's visit earlier this week, Sarah Gibb, Chief Executive of KLS said: "It was an absolute honour for us to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to Katherine Low Settlement in Battersea today.

© klsettlement.org.uk /Aisha Seriki Duchess Sophie wore a forest green blazer and fluid midi skirt

This year marks the charity's 100th anniversary of bringing the Battersea community together and we are thrilled to start our centenary year with a Royal visit. KLS has been lucky enough to have had four previous Royal visits, since it was founded in 1924, and we are extremely grateful for each and everyone of these visits."