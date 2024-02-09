Jennifer Lopez, 54, showcases her underwear and very toned abs as she goes shirtless in latest photos

Jennifer Lopez has brought a breath of fresh air to the spring 2024 Coach collection. At 54, the Shotgun Wedding actress continues to dazzle, this time revealing her latest fashion endeavor on Instagram with a series of captivating images from the campaign showcasing her toned physique.

In the photos, Jennifer is the epitome of elegance and edge. She’s pictured in a daring ensemble featuring a black netted bra, foregoing a shirt, and layering with a pea green jacket.

The outfit is completed with a skirt adorned with a high slit, showcasing her sculpted legs. Her youthful appearance is accentuated by her flowing highlighted hair and the sparkle of silver hoop earrings, echoing her timeless beauty.

"Get in touch with your soft side #CoachNY," Jennifer captions the post, inviting her followers to embrace their softer selves.

Her manicure, a delicate oval shape with light pink polish, subtly complements the ensemble, alongside the flash of her wedding rings from Ben Affleck, adding a personal touch to the professional images.

The campaign highlights two pale pink Coach purses, one medium-sized with a silver chain strap and another smaller, heart-shaped piece. Yet, it's Jennifer's impeccable abs that steal the show, demonstrating her dedication to fitness and wellness.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez looks incredible at 54

This professional milestone follows Jennifer's reflection on the "surreal miracle" of reuniting with Ben Affleck.

Their love story, a journey of rekindled romance after nearly two decades apart, has inspired Jennifer's ninth studio album, This Is Me...Now.

Jennifer Lopez showcases her collab range with Intimissimi

Drawing from their initial engagement in the early 2000s and their unexpected reunion in 2021, Jennifer views their love as a testament to the possibility of a "second chance at real, true love."

In a conversation with the Metro newspaper, Jennifer shared the deep personal and creative impact of her relationship with Ben.

“I wrote This Is Me... Then when Ben and I fell in love 20-something years ago. As fate would have it, we came back into each other's lives. And on the 20th anniversary of This Is Me... Then, I announced that I would do This Is Me... Now.

© CBS Photo Archive Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

“'It was inspired by the surreal miracle that had happened. Him coming back into my life and the two of us reuniting in a way that we never expected that was the inspiration for even going in the studio. The album just poured out of me.

“It was just something organic and beautiful, but it was definitely inspired by getting this incredible second chance at real, true love.”

