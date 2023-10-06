Michelle Keegan looks like a princess in sheer skirt on romantic getaway

When she's not hard at work on the set of Brassic, Michelle Keegan can be found ticking all our boxes for her stunning fashion choices.

The latest outfit in the 36-year-old's wardrobe to catch our eye is a look she shared to her Instagram story whilst on holiday with her husband, Heart Radio presenter and former TOWIE star, Mark Wright.

The actress, who found fame on the cobbles of Coronation Street back in 2008, shared snaps with her 6.7 million Instagram followers on her way to dinner during the couple's stay at The Atlantic Royal Hotel in Dubai.

Michelle wowed in a floaty frilled skirt in a powder blue sheer layered chiffon fabric. The skirt featured a mini-length underlay with a delicate layer over top with beautiful applique embellished flowers for a holiday look as dreamy as the surrounding blue seas.

To let the dainty princess-esque skirt do the talking, Michelle paired the piece with an understated white crop top, silver peep-toe heels, and a bag that gets the actress extra brownie points for sartorial flair.

The cornflour blue accessory was a square shape with a house design piped onto the front for added visual interest. The actress wrote on her Instagram story: "Still not over how cute this bag is", and we are with her.

© Michelle Keegan Michelle shared a polaroid style picture to her Instagram of her pool-side in Dubai

In true Michelle Keegan style, the star opted for a simple hairstyle, pulling her gorgeous brunette locks into a neat low ponytail, and added statement earrings to tie the look together.

© Mark Wright Mark looked the picture of zen in the pool on holiday with wife Michelle

Michelle's husband Mark also shared photos of their idyllic romantic getaway in the UAE. The pair showed off stunning views from an infinity pool at Cloud 22 Dubai and an extravagant light show.

Mark took to Instagram to share a photo looking totally relaxed in the hotel's pool with a caption that read: "Unbelievable place, blows my mind every time!!."

This isn't the first time Michelle's holiday wardrobe has caught our eye. The actress was seen in a stunning strappy bikini during an Italian getaway with her husband in August and sent fans into a frenzy with a gorgeous yellow-to-orange ombre maxi dress.

© Getty Michelle Keegan wore the same brown bikini on holiday in Spain

And of course, who could forget the attention Michelle's natural beachy curls received whilst on holiday in Bali in September in an understated chocolate brown bikini? Or the gorgeous tan beach shirt she sported in Turks and Caicos last February for that matter.

© Michelle Keegan Michelle looked blissful on holiday in stunning beige shirt

We love that Michelle brought a touch of red carpet-glamour to her latest holiday look. We aren't surprised she pulls off a skirt fit for any princess as a star who nails a romantic holiday wardrobe time and time again.