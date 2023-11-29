Billie Eilish sparks fan frenzy with long-awaited announcement

Billie Eilish is back! The singer shared the big news on social media that she will once again be returning to Rockefeller Plaza next month.

It was announced on November 29 that Billie, 21, will return as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 16 to close out the year, performing on the NBC show for the third time.

Joining her will be SNL alum and fellow Barbie star Kate McKinnon as the host. They join another set of newly announced stars for December 9th, with Ferrari lead Adam Driver hosting and Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest.

VIDEO: Billie Eilish's Rise to Fame

Billie shared the news on Instagram with her 110 million followers, writing: "I'm baaaaaack :PPP @nbcsnl see u on the 16th," and fans immediately were thrilled.

They left comments like: "THIS MEANS WE GET ANOTHER BILLIE NYC PHOTO DUMP TOOOOO," and: "THIS IS INSANE," as well as: "Having flashbacks of the last time you were on snl and damn near laughed at every skit you did. You were doing your best not to burst out laughing I'm so ready," plus: "BEST NEWS EVER."

Billie's appearance will most likely close out the show before it goes on break till the new year. The show has been on pause since its November 18 show with Jason Momoa and Tate McRae for Thanksgiving.

On December 2nd, this Saturday, SNL returns with Emma Stone, who is hosting for the fifth time, and Noah Kahan, making his debut as the musical guest.

MORE: Billie Eilish is a gothic wonder in unconventional look fit for a sci-fi movie

While Kate is hosting for the first time since leaving the show in 2022, Billie previously premiered the show's 45th season as a musical guest in 2019, and returned as both host and performer in 2021 after releasing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

© Getty Images Billie is the musical guest for the third time while Kate will host for the first time

The current season (which was delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes) has already seen hosting by Pete Davidson, Nate Bargatze, and Timothée Chalamet, with musical performances from Ice Spice, Boygenius, and Foo Fighters. Bad Bunny both hosted and performed on the October 21st show.

RELATED: Billie Eilish ignites anticipation among fans as she channels Barbiecore for latest video

Billie and Kate now hold the unique connection of Barbie ahead of their SNL return, which currently reigns as the year's highest grossing movie and a major frontrunner heading into awards season.

© Getty Images The singer is returning to the show as a new Grammy nominee, with six nods for the upcoming ceremony

The singer-songwriter, in particular, has already had major success thanks to her contribution to the film's soundtrack with the emotional ballad "What Was I Made For?" which was recently nominated for five Grammy Awards.

LATEST: Billie Eilish reveals she's 'physically attracted' to women following split from ex Jesse Rutherford

It picked up nominations in both Record and Song of the Year, along with Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video. Billie garnered a sixth nod for her collab with Labrinth on the Euphoria track "Never Felt So Alone" (in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).

© Getty Images Billie was last the host and musical guest in December 2021

Billie reacted to the Grammy news with the message: "Six nominations [crying emojis] my heart hurts :’)," and her fans and famous friends were very excited for her, with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gracie Abrams, Amanda Kloots, and more all showing support.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.