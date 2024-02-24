Demi Moore, 61, looks ageless in strapless pinstripe co-ord

Demi Moore never fails to amaze us with her ageless appearance, and the star had fans' jaws on the floor as she posed in a strapless two-piece outfit.

The Ghost actress looked incredible in a pair of wide-leg navy pinstripe pants, teamed with a matching strapless top that featured buttoned detailing. Demi, 61, completed the look with a pair of black heels, wearing her hair in her signature sleek straight style.

As for her makeup, the actress looked as youthful as ever with a glam smokey eye, a contoured base, and a matte nude lip. Stunning!

Another photo showed Demi looking chic in a white blazer suit with black pinstripes, stylishly paired with chunky biker boots as the star lay on a table for The Frankie Shop's photo shoot.

Sharing the carousel of snapshots on Instagram, Demi revealed the exciting news that she had partnered with the fashion label on their latest campaign.

The Fued: Capote vs The Swans star wrote: "This was such a fun shoot and day of play with an all-around incredible creative team. I'm honored to be the face of the new @thefrankieshop campaign – styled by geniuses @andamasha and shot by the renowned @collierschorrstudio!"

Hundreds of fans rushed to Demi's comments to express their admiration for her look, and one Instagram user wrote: "This woman is the real-life Benjamin Button - she ages backward."

The G.I. Jane actress has been keeping busy lately, and earlier this month she enjoyed several family get-togethers to celebrate her youngest daughter Tullulah's 30th birthday.

© Demi Moore Demi and Bruce celebrated with their youngest daughter Tallulah on her 30th birthday

Demi shares three children, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tullulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The blended family has a close bond, and Demi shared a photo of herself, Tullulah, and Bruce to mark her daughter's milestone birthday, with the caption, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

© Getty Images Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987-2000

Die Hard actor Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, which progressed into frontotemporal dementia, resulting in his retirement from acting and the spotlight. Demi revealed earlier this month that he is "doing very well".

Appearing on Good Morning America, she told host George Stephanopoulos: "I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."