Geri Halliwell-Horner confuses fans by posing in lace blouse and pencil skirt

Long gone are Geri Halliwell-Horner's Union Jack mini dresses and colourful party sequins – these days, the Spice Girls star religiously sticks to an all-white uniform.

The 51-year-old singer stayed true to her neutral aesthetic when she attended the Versace Icons Event during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, rocking her signature style for a photo opportunity with Rachel Brosnahan, Helena Christensen, Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, Donatella Versace, Ariana De Bose and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Geri stood out from her supermodel and actress companions thanks to her bright outfit – and her diminutive frame!

The eye went straight to the Wannabe hitmaker in her white lace blouse and coordinating pencil skirt. Geri's hair was swept back into a chic updo and a slick of statement scarlet lipstick enhanced her pout.

Her fellow guests, including A-list actress Anne and 90s supermodel Cindy, looked edgy in all-black ensembles, with the exception of West Side Story star Ariana who donned a purple plaid suit.

© Instagram Geri Halliwell-Horner stood out from the crowd at the Versace Icons event during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured with (L-R): Ariana De Bose, Donatella Versace, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Anne Hathaway, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Rachel Brosnahan

The ladies all carried the Italian fashion house's luxe leather bags, modelling various sizes and styles for the snap.

"Amazing women together at last night's @Versace Icons event," Geri wrote, prompting a flurry of responses from her Instagram followers.

© Instagram The Spice Girls star posed with supermodel Helena Christensen and actress Rachel Brosnahan

Fans were loving the iconic snap, branding it "serious powerhouse woman energy". Others were left confused by the photo, however, remarking how out of place Geri looked.

One fan commented: "Seems like there was a dress code memo Geri didn’t get", while another queried, "Hi Geri, why do you always dress in white lately??".

© Instagram Geri was invited to the PFW event by Donatella Versace

Yet more followers argued in the comments about Geri's decision to wear white to the PFW event. We wonder whether the star could be in town for former bandmate Victoria Beckham's fashion show...

Why does Geri Halliwell-Horner only wear white?

The answer is simple – she likes it! In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the redhead explained the thinking behind her decision to wear an entirely white uniform.

© Getty Images Geri, pictured with husband Christian Horner, only ever wears white clothes

"There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

In the photoshoot accompanying the chat, Geri dons exclusively white shades and it was noted she "refused" to wear anything other than white, cream or ecru.

Geri has long baffled her fans with her love of white, even wearing the impractical hue for a muddy camping trip.

© Instagram The Spice Girls star says her 'uniform' makes it easier to get dressed

The singer, who is a mum to children Monty, six, Bluebell, 17, and stepdaughter Olivia, nine, claims forgoing bright colours makes getting dressed easier as everything goes.

She previously told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

"It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."