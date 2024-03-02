Jada Pinkett Smith epitomizes cool in unexpected denim look with the most sensational boots

Jada Pinkett Smith is effortlessly cool on a red carpet and at events where the eyes of the world are waiting to see what fabulous outfit she has pulled from her wardrobe for the occasion.

But now the Worthy author, 52, has been spotted wearing the coolest of looks from the comfort of her own home. Jada took to Instagram on Saturday to show her new outfit to her 11.2 million followers which she later wore to the grand opening of Dr. Ben Talei's aesthetics center Cupid Lips in West Hollywood alongside Toni Braxton.

The Madagascar star wore an ultra-slouchy jumpsuit with little a relaxed feel owing to the loose fit of the light-wash denim garment which was pushed off one shoulder. The collarless piece featured buttons down the front and pockets on each hip which Jada rested her hands in for an effortless look.

The Girls Trip star paired the unexpected one-piece with an unusual ultra-relaxed distressed longline jacket which was half checked wool fabric and half denim which she wore shrugged around her waist to trail behind her.

Adding another unexpected element into the mix were Jada's sensational white boots. Her jumpsuit was tucked into her stark white footwear to really show them in all their pointed-toe glory.

For accessories, Jada opted for a pair of rimless oval-shaped glasses and stacked bracelets on both wrists. She also popped on a fine gold chain around her neck and wore a pair of statement silver earrings. Her makeup was flawless with a glossy pink lip and voluminous lashes.

Fans of Will Smith's wife are used to her chic style. The mother-of-two was seen in another floor-grazing look as arrived at the CBS Mornings show last November. Jada styled a longline black double-breasted coat with a black sparkly dress underneath that had a frothy skirt.

The Angel Has Fallen actress looked totally different when she stepped on stage at Miami Dade College for An Evening with Jada Pinkett Smith in conversation with Lena Waithe during the 2023 Miami Book Fair.

The star beamed in a photograph with the host where she was seen wearing a canary yellow floaty floor-length dress with a round neck. The mother-of-two paired the sunny look with gold necklaces and a gold bangle.

In her discussion with Lena Waithe, the star opened up about the lessons she has learned in the course of her life that culminated in her autobiography Worthy. The book covers her upbringing in Baltimore through to her rise to fame, her 27-year-long marriage to Will Smith, and her experiences of motherhood.

Jada shared a photo to mark her husband's 55th birthday. The pair live unconventionally as while they secretly separated in 2016, they have chosen not to divorce.

Captioning a black and white throwback photo of herself with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and their children Willow and Jaden, Jada wrote: "Willard. I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family.

She continued: "On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy."