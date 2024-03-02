Kylie Minogue is a BRITS beauty in strapless black gown and sparkly heels

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue knows how to work that red carpet and the Spinning Around singer did not disappoint at the BRIT Awards on Saturday evening.

Stepping out in a chic black strapless dress with a velvet corset and a floor-length ruffled skirt, the star showed us all how to make an entrance.

© Dave Benett Kylie Minogue attends The BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena o

Kylie, 55, who shot to fame as a teen actress on the soap Neighbours, is due to be presented with a Global Icon Award as well as being nominated for International Artist.

Posing for photographers, the star looked radiant in the quirky gown, which tapered in at the ankles revealing Kylie's elegant sparkly ankle straps on her pointed-toe heels.

© getty Kylie looked stunning in her black gown

Beauty-wise, the Padam Padam singer wore her blonde tresses in a down style with her fringe skimming her eyes, accentuated by dark eyeshadow and eyeliner. Kylie wore some shimmering drop earrings and a matching bracelet, while her nails were painted a vampy black.

Ahead of the ceremony, the star said: "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists. The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart."

Earlier in the evening, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself in a bright yellow dress that featured pleated ruching beneath a matching yellow longline coat that she draped over her shoulders.

© Instagram Kylie looked amazing in the yellow outfit

The star accessorised with a pair of metallic heels, a pair of silver hoop earrings, and a silver bangle bracelet, while her hair was perfectly styled in soft waves that were swept to one side of her face.

BRITS viewers are in for quite a show this year with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama, and Roman Kemp hosting the ceremony at London's O2 Arena. Kylie is due to perform along with singers RAYE and Dua Lipa.

This year's Warner Music afterparty is held at the Nomad Hotel in Covent Garden with a goodie bag for attendees worth over £7k, which includes an annual Everyman Cinema membership, Loop Experience Plus Earplugs and a DKNY gift to name just some of the amazing gifts.