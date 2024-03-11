Michael Douglas, 79, looks incredibly youthful as he steps out with lookalike son Cameron to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Michael Douglas made a striking appearance, looking remarkably youthful as he graced the red carpet in an all-black ensemble.

He attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, a highly anticipated event following the Oscars, held on Sunday, March 10, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

At 79 years old, the Wall Street actor’s choice of a sleek, all-black suit, complemented by a matching shirt and bowtie, showcased his timeless style.

His attire was perfectly finished with shiny black dress shoes, making him one of the most elegant attendees of the evening.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Cameron Douglas (left) and Michael Douglas could be brothers!

Alongside him was his lookalike son, Cameron Douglas, marking a memorable father-son moment on the red carpet.

Cameron, Michael's only son with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, stood out in his own right with a distinctive gray-green suit paired with a black shirt and eyeglasses.

Adding a unique touch to his look, Cameron chose white and black shoes adorned with a yin and yang pattern, offering a playful contrast to the more monochrome theme of their outfits.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF24 (L-R) Larry David, Michael Douglas, and John McEnroe attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The duo was later joined by entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman for photographs, capturing a moment of camaraderie and celebration among friends.

Michael also shared moments with comedian Larry David and former professional tennis player John McEnroe, showcasing the wide array of talent and personalities that converge at such high-profile events.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Cameron Douglas (left) and Michael Douglas looked so dapper on the red carpet

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, is an event that attracts a multitude of celebrities each year, eager to showcase their fashion and join in the celebration of cinema's finest moments.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the 96th Annual Academy Awards added an extra layer of glamour to the evening, as stars from various sectors of the entertainment industry gathered to honor the achievements of their peers.

© Daniele Venturelli Cameron is Michael's eldest don

Michael Douglas himself is no stranger to Oscar glory, having won two Academy Awards during his illustrious career.

His first Oscar came in 1976 as a producer for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which was awarded Best Picture.

He later clinched the Best Actor Oscar in 1988 for his unforgettable role in Wall Street, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.