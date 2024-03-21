Ben Affleck, 51, looks incredibly youthful as he steps out clean-shaven in New York for father-son date

Ben Affleck recently debuted a youthful transformation by shaving off his distinguished salt-and-pepper beard.

This change had the actor looking remarkably younger, a notable shift that caught the attention of many as he engaged in fatherly duties with his 12-year-old son, Samuel.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, Ben was seen embracing his role as a devoted dad, basketball in hand, while Samuel trailed behind with his wheeled backpack.

The duo was attending Samuel's basketball game, an event that also saw the presence of Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck looks so youthful in latest outing

Demonstrating his playful side, Ben entertained by twirling the basketball at the game, showcasing a casual yet stylish look with a green button-down layered over a maroon T-shirt, paired with a maroon corduroy jacket and khakis.

Ben shares Samuel, along with daughters Seraphina, 18, and Violet, 15, with Jennifer Garner, 51.

The pair recently demonstrated their commitment to co-parenting by attending Samuel's basketball game together, highlighting their united front post-divorce.

The seamless coordination between Ben and Jennifer in transferring Samuel's bags from one car to another showcased their harmonious approach to co-parenting.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben looks great for his age

Amid this familial focus, Ben's past romance with Jennifer Lopez, 54, re-entered the spotlight.

Fans were surprised to learn that Ben had preserved love letters from Jennifer Lopez during his 13-year marriage to Jen.

© Getty The trio laughed and cheered together

These letters, treasured mementos of their earlier relationship, were later bound into a book as a heartfelt gesture when Ben and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021.

Ben and Jennifer's life together continues to unfold with both relatable and glamorous moments.

© Getty Ben with Samuel and Jen

Recently, they experienced the ordinary hiccup of a flat tire shortly after dropping off their daughters.

The couple managed the situation with grace, later enjoying a cozy lunch at a local pizzeria before heading to a Lakers game, enjoying the match from the excitement of courtside seats

