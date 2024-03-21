Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck, 51, looks incredibly youthful as he steps out clean-shaven in New York for father-son date
 Ben shares Samuel, along with daughters Seraphina, 18, and Violet, 15, with Jennifer Garner

2 minutes ago
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Faye James
Senior Editor
Ben Affleck recently debuted a youthful transformation by shaving off his distinguished salt-and-pepper beard. 

This change had the actor looking remarkably younger, a notable shift that caught the attention of many as he engaged in fatherly duties with his 12-year-old son, Samuel.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, Ben was seen embracing his role as a devoted dad, basketball in hand, while Samuel trailed behind with his wheeled backpack.

The duo was attending Samuel's basketball game, an event that also saw the presence of Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. 

Demonstrating his playful side, Ben entertained by twirling the basketball at the game, showcasing a casual yet stylish look with a green button-down layered over a maroon T-shirt, paired with a maroon corduroy jacket and khakis.

Ben shares Samuel, along with daughters Seraphina, 18, and Violet, 15, with Jennifer Garner, 51. 

The pair recently demonstrated their commitment to co-parenting by attending Samuel's basketball game together, highlighting their united front post-divorce. 

The seamless coordination between Ben and Jennifer in transferring Samuel's bags from one car to another showcased their harmonious approach to co-parenting.

Amid this familial focus, Ben's past romance with Jennifer Lopez, 54, re-entered the spotlight. 

Fans were surprised to learn that Ben had preserved love letters from Jennifer Lopez during his 13-year marriage to Jen. 

Sam Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a basketball game© Getty
The trio laughed and cheered together

These letters, treasured mementos of their earlier relationship, were later bound into a book as a heartfelt gesture when Ben and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021.

Ben and Jennifer's life together continues to unfold with both relatable and glamorous moments. 

Samuel Garner Affleck, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a basketball game© Getty
Ben with Samuel and Jen

Recently, they experienced the ordinary hiccup of a flat tire shortly after dropping off their daughters. 

The couple managed the situation with grace, later enjoying a cozy lunch at a local pizzeria before heading to a Lakers game, enjoying the match from the excitement of courtside seats

