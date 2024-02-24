Before Stanley Tucci was making millions as a top Hollywood actor – he was being paid a few hundred dollars to star in a commercial for Levi's.

The 63-year-old is known for his incredible performances in films like The Devil Wears Prada and The Lovely Bones, but before he got his big break, he was subsidizing his income as a model.

One notable job was him modeling a pair of 501s in a TV ad for the clothing company back in the 80s.

© Getty Stanley has come a long way since his modeling days

In resurfaced images circulating on social media, Stanley looks unrecognizable sporting a simple, sleeveless, white top with a pair of the classic blue jeans.

Despite being a non-speaking role, Stanley's charisma was evident as he walked towards the camera with a seductive smile and bulging biceps on display.

He wasn't the only person to feature in the commercial either, but the street dancers and performers weren't enough to distract from his natural charm.

Stanley's Levi's ad aired in 1985, three years after he landed his first acting role, starring on Broadway as a solider in The Queen and the Rebels.

© YouTube Stanley was paid $300 to model for Levi's

The role certainly wasn't enough for him to command the big bucks yet, as Stanley previously revealed to GQ that was paid just $300 for his work in the Levi's ad.

Of course, nowadays the actor – who has a net worth of around $40 million – is often spotted wearing suits with classic tailoring, but he still appears to be a fan of rocking a pair of well-fitted jeans.

Meanwhile, Stanley's The Devil Wears Prada co-stars are set to reunite at the 2024 SAG Awards on Saturday, although it remains to be seen if he will also be in attendance.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep – who earned a SAG Award and Oscar nomination for her role as Runway magazine editor, Miranda Priestley – will reunite on stage as presenters, it was announced on Thursday, but there was no mention of Stanley.

© YouTube Stanley's muscles were evident

The film follows Anne's character, budding journalist Andrea Sachs, as she becomes Miranda's assistant, despite having no fashion knowledge, and learns the brutal and cruel ways of the fashion magazine industry.

Based on the book of the same name written by former Vogue employee, Lauren Weisberger, it is believed to be loosely based on Anna Wintour and became a box office smash.

© YouTube Stanley modeled a pair of Levi's 501

Stanley played Nigel, one of Miranda's top advisors at the magazine, and uttered one of the film's most memorable lines. In 2021, he revealed how "Gird your loins" ended up making it into the movie.

"I don't remember how I said it," he recalled in 2021 during An Evening with Stanley Tucci. "There were many different iterations of that line, and we did a number of takes and all of them were too filthy to end up in the movie."

He added: "We ended up with 'gird your loins."

© Getty Images Stanley still knows how to rock a pair a jeans

Away from his work, the Hollywood star can be found at his home in London with his wife Felicity Blunt, and their children, Matteo, nine, and Emilia, five.

Stanley is also a father to twins Isabel and Nicolo, 24, and daughter Camilla, 21, from his marriage to his late wife Kate Tucci, who died of breast cancer in 2009.

