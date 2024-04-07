Lupita Nyong'o amps up the glamour glittering mini skirt in major post-heartbreak comeback

Lupita Nyong'o was a next level beauty as she graced the star-studded Dolce & Gabbana 40th anniversary exhibition in Milan, Italy on Saturday night.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 41, looked mesmerising in a glittering disco-inspired mini skirt and matching bralette, which she layered over a sheer catsuit.

Lupita paired her disco fever ensemble with towering pointed-toe heels and delicate cat eye sunglasses. Her textured hair was moulded into a geometric crown atop her head, wrapped with latex ribbon.

© Getty Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Milan

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star opted for a beguiling beauty glow for the glamorous occasion, highlighting her eyes with a frosted under shadow and adding a treacle-hued gloss to her lips.

© Getty The Kenyan-Mexican actress turned heads in her glittering ensemble

The star's outing comes just six months after she declared her "heartbreak" amid her split from Selema Masekela.

In October, Lupita announced on her Instagram that she had ended her relationship with Selema Masekela, which they had made social media official a year prior, a rare first for the actress.

Of her decision to do so, Lupita said: "In my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I felt sure about it."

© Getty The star dazzled in Dolce & Gabbana

However, she made waves on social media when she released a lengthy statement announcing her breakup, writing: "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," and being inundated with support from fans.

It's clear to see the star has got her glow back following the heartbreaking split, dazzling in her glitterball co-ord in Milan this weekend.

© Mike Coppola Lupita Nyong'o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Lupita appears to have found love again, too, having been seen on a romantic holiday to Mexico with Joshua Jackson this month to mark her 41st birthday.

Joshua split from his wife, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith just weeks before he and Lupita were linked. The former couple share a daughter together, Juno Rose Diana, who turned four this April.

As for keeping their newfound romance private, Lupita said to Net-a-Porter: "That was very, very sage of me. I’m going back to those days, by the way. "Our purpose in life is to love. And so you have to get back in it."