Denise Welch inundated with support as she shares daring swimsuit photo Loose Women star Denise Welch has been sent dozens of supportive messages from fans as she wowed in a daring swimsuit

Denise Welch has always been able to impress fans with her daring swimsuit photos, and the Loose Women star was at it again on Friday with a sizzling shot.

The actress has been enjoying a getaway at the Hilton Palm resort in Dubai, and as she caught sun rays by the pool, she shared the image which featured her in a beautiful green and white one-piece. The 64-year-old showed off her stunning physique and never-ending legs as she posed by a pool cabana while completing the look with a pair of white sandals.

WATCH: Denise Welch shocks fans with upside-down yoga video

In her caption, Denise joked: "Not bad weather for February!!" tagging the resort and adding a pair of sunglasses emojis at the end.

Her fans immediately fell in love with the striking image, including Nikki Sanderson, who played her on-screen daughter in Hollyoaks, who commented with a string of heart-eyed face and flame emojis.

Another follower said: "Denise you look absolutely amazing! Hope you have a wonderful time," while a third enthused: "Looking very happy, slim and bronze have a lovely holiday."

A fourth added: "Blimey…. Helloooooo Brigitte Nielsen circa 1984!!! Looking fab Den," and a fifth shared: "Slaying Miss Denise."

Denise turned heads with her look

The star often impresses her 378,000 Instagram followers with her swimsuit photos and last month she enjoyed a juicing retreat to Portugal and she shared some gorgeous photos.

Denise rocked a bold swimsuit with a plunging neckline and high-rise design – and while Denise looked sensational following her wellness break, fans were preoccupied by her colourful swimwear, which resembled Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

The actress always looks good in a bikini

It wasn't only Denise's swimwear of choice that got her fans chatting. In the clip, the former Waterloo Road star was dabbling in the idea of cold water therapy, pulling an icy bucket of water over herself, however, the water totally misses her.

Denise captioned the photo that she'd missed the water on purpose – and we don't blame her – but fans still pointed the fact out, writing: "Get under it!" and, "Denise, you're supposed to get under the water!"

