Denise Welch, 65, sizzles in risque corset and see-through tights

Loose Women star Denise Welch blew her fans away on Wednesday when the popular presenter shared an incredibly risque photo as she donned a costume for her upcoming performance in The Gap, a play by Jim Cartwright.

In the daring image, the 65-year-old looked gorgeous in a slinky negligee that was paired with a red-hot floral corset and a pair of see-through tights. Denise posed seductively on a stool as she looked sultrily into the camera. The star had opted to go for a bright-red lipstick, which only heightened the sauciness of the picture.

Sharing a line from her new play, the actress penned: "Corral.....'The most powerful place on the planet. It's the 4 inch gap of leg flesh betwixt stocking top and knicker edge. What is about that space that drives the male demented, that fosters such devotion and frenzy?' From 'The Gap' by Jim Cartwright. @hopemilltheatre. Feb 9th to March 9th."

Her followers were in awe at the divine photo as one commented: "Mother is mothering," and a second joked: "Haven't worn stockings since the 90's, my hubby would have heart failure if I wore these lol."

A third enthused: "DENISE GURL….. YOU LOOK STUNNING MAMA," while a fourth shared: "You look insanely hot, get it mama, show them how it's done properly," and a fifth added: "Good grief," and a series of flame emojis.

The synopsis of the play reads: "The audacious adventures of Walter and Corral. He's back up north, she's still down south. They haven't seen each other for fifty years, not since their Soho days, back in the swinging '60s. A chance phone call reunites them for one magical night and in next to no time, they're back to their old tricks."

The play runs at the Hope Mill Theatre from 9 February to 9 March and will also star Matthew Kelly, who recently starred in West End show Noises Off.

Back in August, Denise headed on holiday with her husband Lincoln Townley, and the mum-of-two looked absolutely magical in a slinky button-up shirt, that she rested her sunglasses in, alongside a pair of short shorts that showed off her sculpted legs.

The former Hollyoaks star looked absolutely radiant as she was seen laughing, and made sure to look her most glam with her choice of makeup, including a bold shade of red lipstick.

"Last day of Denise in Nice!!!" she captioned the snap. "A fab lunch @boscolonice with my Geordie mates and @lincolntownley. Great to see you @janeyspoony and @dubaicarl #hystericaljoke." She finished the message with a string of rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Back in 2019, the mum of Matty Healy, lost two stone and she revealed that her family were her "inspiration" when it came to keeping her weight down.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Denise shared: "My family inspire me to keep healthy and happy, radiating positivity impacts everyone in your life and I love looking and feeling my best."

The star added: "I think it's about time we change our mindset and start celebrating our health and happiness. We're all human and have down days but it's such a shame that young women especially, focus on their imperfections. I'm 60 and celebrate my flaws because I'm a survivor!"

