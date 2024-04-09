Channel 5's Dan Walker defends controversial outfit following 'disgrace' TV appearance

Dan Walker has become known for proudly showing off his jazzy socks to fans, much to their delight, but his latest fashion choices were not as well-received.

The Channel 5 presenter sparked controversy on Monday night when he returned to the show following his Easter break. Alongside his classic blue suit, crisp white shirt and thin tie, Dan added navy slip-on shoes with white soles from Oliver Sweeney, which many thought were too casual.

Retailing for £299, the antiqued calf leather cupsole trainers were described by the brand as having "clean lines with plain facings and sturdy elastic for a secure flexible fit."

Defending his fashion choices, Dan took to Instagram to share close-up photos of his footwear, which he insisted were not a "disgrace" as some had deemed them.

"So… a few viewers got in contact about my shoes on @c5news tonight. Personally, I think there are far more important things going on in the world and I don’t believe wearing these counts as a ‘disgrace’ or the dropping of ‘standards’.

"They aren’t trainers and I think they are smart and I love them. What do you think? P.S. nice to be back. P.P.S for those asking they are @oliversweeney."

Many shared their views in the comments section, with some leaping to his defence. "How sad some people are! Get a grip there is a lot more awful news going on around the world! I love them Dan you always look very dapper on the news!" wrote one, while another added: "Defo not a disgrace but I prefer a more classic shoe with a suit personally, I think some traditions are worth preserving."

A third similarly remarked: "They’re very nice for casual but look a bit out of place with a suit."

Dan doesn't often comment on his wardrobe, but he did reveal the reason he favours bold socks while working with the charity Suited & Booted to help two unemployed men prepare for interviews.

© Instagram Dan often shows off his bold socks

"Suited & Booted are an amazing organisation who show the real, life-changing impact that a great suit and colourful pair of socks can make on someone’s state of mind," said Dan, who shares three children with his wife Sarah.

"Looking smart and feeling confident has always been important in my job. Pulling on a great pair of socks in the morning with my suit is a key part of my daily routine."

Standing at six foot four inches, the former BBC Breakfast presenter has also previously poked fun at his height and revealed how he found it difficult to find well-fitting clothes growing up.

"I spend a lot of my life on telly, and I try to make sure that I always look half-decent. I am fortunate enough to have a few tailored suits from Liverpool (a tailor called Signature Bespoke) to wear on screen and I have spent a long time perfecting the art of a tie knot with a simple dimple in the middle.

"But I haven’t been able to buy anything off a rack since I was about 14, which means I’m not very well-practised. I’m blaming my massiveness," he wrote for iNews. See Dan's comments on his height on Strictly Come Dancing...

Over the years, he has learnt to perfect certain parts of his wardrobe, such as his daily suit, but he continues to struggle to put together outfits in warmer weather, he admitted.

"I love nice clothes, but I think all the experiences of my past mean I’m never entirely sure what to wear and when. I feel this is an issue which affects a lot of blokes – particularly in the summer. Winter is a lot simpler. You throw on a big coat and you’re off. I know men have it easy when it comes to weddings, events and parties – a damp cloth and we’re good to go – but I do struggle with with what to wear when the weather is warmer," he added, noting that he's still undecided on hats and ties are the accessories.

