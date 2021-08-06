Dan Walker reveals Samantha Quek's last-minute change following Olympics fashion mishap The TV presenter suffered his own mishap earlier in the week

Days after his own fashion mishap during his coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, Dan Walker has revealed that his co-host Samantha Quek has suffered a similar fate.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to reveal the pair were ready to discuss the golf on BBC Olympic Breakfast when Sam was forced to do a last-minute outfit change.

Dan panned the camera around to reveal the red desk in the centre of the studio, with Sam sitting in the chair next to him. "Morning! Ready for action. Got my Rocco Pantalònes on," she said, showing off her red cropped trousers, which she had paired with nude heels and a white blouse.

However, the second slide revealed Sam had changed into a blue top following camera issues with the colour white.

"We are in position for #OlympicBreakfast and we all sorts for you today @samquek13 @bbcsport.

Sam Quek was forced to do an outfit change

"After this video there was an emergency change for Sam because the white blouse was causing havoc with the virtual background. She is now fully #TeamGB," Dan joked.

Earlier this week, Dan discovered that the colour green is also off-limits when it comes to presenting in front of the green screen!

In the photo, the 44-year-old laughed at his own schoolboy error after he appeared as a floating head with his green shirt blending into the Salford studio's background.

The TV presenter revealed his mishap with a green shirt

He wrote: "I found out today why we aren't allowed to wear green in the BBC Olympics studio," alongside a crying laughing face emoji and the hashtags #floatinghead and #greenscreen.

Going forwards, we can't imagine the colours green or white will feature heavily in Dan or Sam's wardrobe.

Although the studio features an impressive "virtual Tokyo" skyline, fans were surprised to discover that the TV personality and his colleagues aren't in the Japanese capital but instead have remained on British soil.

The presenting team, which includes the likes of Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Chris Hoy, have most likely remained in the UK due to travel restrictions following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan.

