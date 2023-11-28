Natalie Portman is a real-life Princess in waist-cinching strapless dress

Natalie Portman blows us away with her outfits whenever she graces the red carpet, and her latest look was no exception as the star posed in the most amazing floral dress on Monday.

The Black Swan actress was amongst the star-studded list of celebrities that attended the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards in New York City – and Natalie looked phenomenal in a waist-cinching midi dress that featured a pleated design and textured floral detailing.

© Getty Natalie teamed the strapless dress with a pair of silver heels

Natalie, 42, completed the look with a pair of silver strappy heels, letting the dress do the talking with minimal accessories. Wearing her hair in her signature sleek straight style, she tucked her locks behind one ear to show off her sparkling snake ear cuff.

As for her makeup, the No Strings Attached actress opted for a soft smokey eye, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip to finish.

© Getty Natalie greeted Penelope Cruz on the red carpet

Natalie was joined on the red carpet by Penelope Cruz, who wore a white semi-sheer floor-length dress with puffed sleeves and a lace collar, whilst holding a black silk clutch bag.

Margot Robbie also attended the event, and the actress channeled a Barbie doll with her black strapless dress and a sheer cape, while Carey Mulligan opted for a one-shoulder gown with an elegant black train.

© Nina Westervelt Margot Robbie wearing a Barbie-inspired Prada cape at the 2023 Gotham Awards

It's not the only time in recent months that Natalie has made an impact on the red carpet. The mother-of-two gave a nod to her 2011 role in Black Swan when she attended Netflix's May December premiere in Los Angeles in a ballerina-style black mini dress with feather detailing.

The eye-catching skirt was reminiscent of a tutu with its short, structured silhouette, while the fitted bodice curved to the shape of a leotard.

© Getty Images Natalie's outfit gave off Black Swan vibes

Natalie's outfits aren't the only reason that she's been hitting the headlines recently, as reports have been circulating that the star has split from her husband Benjamin Millepied.

She met the French dancer and choreographer on the set of Black Swan and they went on to marry and have two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, six, together.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied

However, in June 2023, Voici published a report claiming Benjamin had an extra-marital affair. They have been spotted on numerous occasions together since, but without their wedding rings.

The couple has chosen to keep their family life away from the spotlight, and have remained tight-lipped on their private life.