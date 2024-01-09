Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shines light on famous dad's 'strict' parenting

Travis Barker's parenting skills have frequently been put on display through the trappings of reality television, first with Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons from 2005-06, and now once again as a member of The Kardashians family.

The 48-year-old musician and entrepreneur is a father of three – son Landon Barker, 20, and daughter Alabama Barker, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and two-month-old Rocky with current wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama took to TikTok to share a glimpse of her supposedly "strict" father's parenting style, and as you can see in the video below, quizzed him on how he'd react to certain hypothetical situations. Watch…

WATCH: Travis Barker's parenting approach revealed by daughter Alabama

While he denied actually being a strict parent, Alabama asserted that "restrictions" were often a part of their household, and called him her "strict but not so strict" father.

The budding influencer also asked her famous dad about his rules for boys in the house ("only when I'm home") and staying out past curfew ("you have").

Travis maintained a calm tone throughout while asserting the importance of following the rules of the house for her safety, saying that if she were out with a boy and wasn't responding to him, he'd go to her location and find her.

© Getty Images Alabama revealed just how her dad would react in certain hypothetical situations

When she asked what he would do if her car got towed, he said he'd make her find it and pay for it, and when Alabama wondered what he'd do if she started skipping her classes, he responded: "I would start doing school with you," which left her in stitches.

Alabama asked her followers if her dad "passed the vibe check," and her fans certainly had some thoughts, though many deemed that he wasn't really that strict to begin with.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian talks motherhood journey following baby son Rocky's arrival

"It's Travis Barker of course he passed," one fan gushed, with another joking: "I finally get it Kourtney," with a third adding: "So calm natured it's kinda scary," and a fourth also saying: "I would be scared to disappoint him. He's so sweet."

© Shutterstock He is also a doting dad to son Landon Barker

Clearly, Travis is a parent who loves to spoil his children and dote on them, which the young social media influencer revealed was fulfilled in grand fashion with his Christmas gift for her and her older brother.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's youngest son Rocky features in new photo from inside family home

On Instagram, Alabama shared that the Blink-182 drummer and music producer had gifted the siblings matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, with the 2024 model starting at $140,000. She also received a white Hermes Birkin bag under the tree, which she called her "first birkin" and retails for $30,000.

© Instagram He and Kourtney welcomed their newborn Rocky Barker in November

Alabama also turned 18 on Christmas eve, with her stepmom Kourtney gifting her a lovely diamond necklace for her special day, and Travis sharing a sweet message on his Instagram page.

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's seven children feature in glimpse of very special Christmas

"Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter," he penned. "I can't believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world.

© Instagram Kourtney shared a sweet birthday message for her stepdaughter Alabama too

"May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I'm so proud of you and I love you so much," he added, receiving a heart emoji from The Kardashians star too.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.