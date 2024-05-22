Jane Fonda and Maria Shriver lead the best dressed at the Gracie Award Gala 2024

The Gracie Awards Gala held at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night was a dazzling display of elegance and glamour, as some of the most influential women in media and entertainment gathered to celebrate excellence.

Among the standout attendees were Jane Fonda, Maria Shriver, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett, each bringing their unique style to the red carpet.

© Amy Sussman Jane Fonda and Maria Shriver Jane Fonda, ever the epitome of timeless grace, arrived in a striking black and gold ensemble that perfectly accentuated her silver locks. The intricate gold detailing on her dress brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour, while her confident poise reminded everyone why she remains an enduring icon. Maria Shriver exuded sophistication in a sleek, black wrap dress that hugged her figure in all the right places. The simplicity of her outfit was elevated by her radiant smile and the understated elegance of her accessories. Standing beside Jane Fonda, the two looked like a duo straight out of a vintage Hollywood film, capturing the essence of timeless beauty and friendship.

© Amy Sussman Kristen Wiig Kristen Wiig, known for her quirky and versatile roles, brought a touch of modern chic to the event. She wore a stunning black strapless gown with a leather-like finish that added an edge to her look. Her short, wavy blonde hair and minimalist makeup highlighted her natural beauty, making her one of the evening's standout stars.



© Amy Sussman Carol Burnett Carol Burnett, a legend in her own right, graced the red carpet in a sophisticated black satin suit, adding a touch of old-world charm to the event. Her ensemble was both elegant and powerful, a perfect representation of her storied career in entertainment. Standing alongside Kristen Wiig, the generational contrast was a beautiful sight, showcasing the evolution of women's roles in media over the years.